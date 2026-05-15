New 2026 Airport Tracker data reveals Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of global aviation CO2 more than Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa combined

Australia has positioned itself as a committed player in the global net-zero transition. But new data released today raises urgent questions about one of its fastest-growing sources of emissions. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport generated 8.2 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023 more than seven times the total greenhouse gas emissions of the entire city of Stockholm.

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Top airports ranked by total CO2 emissions (Image: T&E)

The findings come from the 2026 Airport Tracker, published today by ODI Global in partnership with T&E (Transport Environment), and are based on data provided by the ICCT. The tracker covers 1,300 airports worldwide and reveals that Asia-Pacific has overtaken all other regions to become the largest contributor to aviation emissions, accounting for 32% of global aviation CO2 more than Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa combined. Globally, just 100 airports are responsible for approximately two-thirds of total passenger flight emissions. Furthermore, fewer than 2.3% of airports have a credible net-zero Scope 3 emissions plan the category covering over 90% of an airport's actual climate footprint.

Jude Lee, Regional Policy and Program Director, APAC, T&E (Transport Environment), said, "Australia is one of the world's most heavily reliant nations on long-haul aviation and at the same time, one of the most exposed to global fuel price shocks. Australia has the potential to scale up green e-fuel and e-hydrogen production, backed by its ambition to reach 80% renewable energy by 2030. Yet an integrated net-zero blueprint that connects aviation, energy, and industrial transition remains missing. Decarbonising aviation is not just a climate issue it is a question of Australia's energy security and economic resilience."

Sam Pickard, Research Associate, ODI Global, said, "Since the Paris Agreement, aviation emissions have risen steadily while other sectors have begun to decarbonise. A genuine strategy that includes demand management is sorely needed."

Denise Auclair, Head of Travel Smart Campaign, T&E, said, "It's high time to align airport capacity with our climate, air quality and noise protection goals and prioritise citizens' health over unchecked expansion."

Attached: Policy Brief Airports and aviationemissions.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260515941815/en/

Contacts:

Crains for T&E

press@crains.co.kr

