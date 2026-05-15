Revenue from operations rose to INR 4,117.0 crore in FY2025-26, as compared with INR 3,365.9 crore in FY2024-25, representing a 22.3% Y-o-Y growth.

In U.S. dollar terms, operating revenue stood at USD 468.9 million in FY2025-26 versus USD 397.6 million in FY2024-25, representing a 17.9% Y-o-Y growth.

Net profit increased to INR 706.2 crore in FY2025-26, as against INR 541.1 crore reported in FY2024-25, representing a 30.5% Y-o-Y growth.

eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a global leader in AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process management, today announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.

The company delivered a strong operational performance during the year, recording growth in revenue, despite ongoing macroeconomic changes.

Consolidated financial highlights for FY2026

eClerx's total revenue for FY2025-26 increased to INR 4,217.4 crore, registering a 22.6% growth over INR 3,439.6 crore reported in FY2024-25.

In U.S. dollar terms, the company reported operating revenue of USD 468.9 million, reflecting a 17.9% increase compared with USD 397.6 million in FY2024-25.

On the profitability front, EBITDA rose to INR 1,152.6 crore in FY2025-26, marking a 28.8% increase over INR 894.6 crore reported in FY2024-25.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for FY2025-26 increased to INR 76.23, up from INR 57.10 in FY2024-25, representing a 33.5% increase, post bonus issue.

Total delivery headcount increased to 22,518 in FY2025-26, an increase of 16.9% over the 19,267 employees reported at the end of FY2024-25.

Consolidated financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2026

eClerx's total revenue for Q4 FY2025-26 increased to INR 1,135.4 crore, registering a 23.9% Y-o-Y growth over INR 916.5 crore reported in Q4 FY2024-25.

In U.S. dollar terms, the company reported operating revenue of USD 122.4 million, reflecting a 16.8% increase compared with USD 104.9 million in Q4 FY2024-25.

On the profitability front, EBITDA rose to INR 312.1 crore in Q4 FY2025-26, marking a 24.6% increase over INR 250.5 crore reported in Q4 FY2024-25.

Commenting on the company's Q4 FY2025-26 performance, Mr. Kapil Jain, Managing Director and Group CEO, eClerx, said, We closed the year with a strong quarter, reflecting steady momentum across our key clients, continued traction from new wins, and disciplined execution across the organization. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building on these foundations by investing in capabilities, deepening strategic relationships, and expanding our presence in priority markets. We are encouraged by the progress made over the year and are confident in our ability to navigate evolving market dynamics while creating sustained, long-term value for our stakeholders.

Key developments, initiatives and recognitions

eClerx has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics for its Market360 digital shelf analytics solution that cuts through the noise with decision-ready intelligence; powered by advanced technology and industry expertise.

Reflecting the firm's commitment to giving back to the environment, eClerx's employees along with family members visited Govardhan Eco Village to explore the concept of sustainable living and conduct a tree plantation drive to inspire collective action.

About eClerx Services Ltd:

eClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media entertainment, luxury, retail fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 22,600 employees, serving clients globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Disclaimer: Certain statements made in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. Investors are requested to use their discretion in relying on them. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260515379717/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Prathibha Das

Head of PR, eClerx

prathibha.das@eclerx.com