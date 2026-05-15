New 2026 Airport Tracker data reveals Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of global aviation CO2 more than Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa combined

Singapore has set its sights on becoming Asia's leading hub for sustainable finance and next-generation aviation fuels. However, new data released today tells a more complicated story. Singapore Changi Airport ranked 9th among the world's most carbon-intensive airports in 2023, generating 14.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent to the emissions produced by more than 20 coal-fired power stations.

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Top airports ranked by total CO2 emissions (Image: T&E)

The findings come from the 2026 Airport Tracker, published today by ODI Global in partnership with T&E (Transport Environment), and are based on data provided by the ICCT. The tracker covers 1,300 airports worldwide and reveals that Asia-Pacific has overtaken all other regions to become the largest contributor to aviation emissions, accounting for 32% of global aviation CO2 more than Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa combined. Globally, just 100 airports are responsible for approximately two-thirds of total passenger flight emissions. Furthermore, fewer than 2.3% of airports have a credible net-zero Scope 3 emissions plan the category covering over 90% of an airport's actual climate footprint.

Jude Lee, Regional Policy and Program Director, APAC, T&E (Transport Environment), said, "Singapore is positioning itself as a hub for sustainable finance and future fuels, and that ambition makes transparent disclosure of aviation's real emissions all the more critical. The race among global aviation hubs is no longer just about passenger volumes. It is increasingly about who can demonstrate the most credible, MRV-backed decarbonisation pathway."

Sam Pickard, Research Associate, ODI Global, said, "Since the Paris Agreement, aviation emissions have risen steadily while other sectors have begun to decarbonise. A genuine strategy that includes demand management is sorely needed."

Denise Auclair, Head of Travel Smart Campaign, T&E, said, "It's high time to align airport capacity with our climate, air quality and noise protection goals and prioritise citizens' health over unchecked expansion."

As the European Union moves to extend carbon pricing to all departing international flights a policy that could generate over €12.7 billion annually the question for Singapore and its Asia-Pacific peers is no longer whether aviation emissions will carry a price, but whether they are ready when they do.

Attached: Policy Brief Airports and aviationemissions.pdf

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Contacts:

Crains for T&E

press@crains.co.kr