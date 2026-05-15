Chilean company Atamostec is testing low-silver heterojunction solar modules under real desert conditions at the Atacama Desert Solar Platform (PSDA) in partnership with France's CEA-Ines. The ALPACA project has so far achieved up to 70% silver substitution with copper. Latam Atamostec, a private-public initiative supported by Chile's government-run Production Development Corp, has begun testing heterojunction (HJT) solar modules produced with low silver content in the Atacama Desert, in Chile's Antofagasta region. The performance of the panels is being assessed at the Atacama Desert Solar ...

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