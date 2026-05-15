Researchers at the German institute built a photovoltaic water electrolysis system based on micro-concentrator photovoltaics coupled to proton exchange membrane electrolysis. Outdoor testing demonstrated a record solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of 31.3%, achieved by a four-junction CPV system driving two PEM cells in series under real operating conditions.Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) in Germany have developed a photovoltaic water electrolysis system that utilizes its own micro concentrator photovoltaics (micro-CPV) technology. The scientists explained ...

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