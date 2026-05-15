The research project combines LiDAR measurements with advanced meteorological simulations to assess the climatic impacts of large-scale photovoltaic installations in desert regions.Photovoltaic parks of sufficient scale and appropriate design could influence climate processes in coastal desert regions and potentially enhance rainfall. This hypothesis underpins a research project led by the University of Hohenheim in Germany. The initiative, to be carried out on the Arabian Peninsula, is funded by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), an international scheme that invests ...

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