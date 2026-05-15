Brazil added 4.4 GW of solar capacity in Q1 2026, led by 2.3 GW of utility-scale and 2.2 GW of distributed generation, with continued strong expansion expected if current rates persist. Brazil Brazil added 4.4 GW of solar capacity between January and March 2026, with plans to connect 25 utility-scale plants in March, totaling 1,109 MW. Despite this momentum, and with support from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), new centralized connections are expected to slow toward the end of the year. As of March, the country added 2,295 MW of utility-scale solar, toward a 2026 target of 4,704 MW. ...

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