Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Singular Archive, founded by Vicente Cisneros, today announced the launch of a cultural platform dedicated to presenting collectible works that unite sculptural form with finite spirits sourced from independent producers.

Dharma, an original work of The Singular Archive, sculptural vessel conceived as a permanent body for a finite spirit, uniting art, provenance, and legacy in a single collectible form.



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The platform is centered on the creation of individual works, each pairing a handcrafted vessel with a spirit expression defined by its origin, process, and inherent limitations. These works are developed as singular compositions, with no repetition of identical pairings.

Each work is documented through an internal archival system that records origin, materials, and maker attribution, establishing a permanent record associated with its creation. The Archive is designed to maintain this documentation as part of the work's long-term provenance.

According to the company, the initial body of work has been developed in collaboration with independent distillers in Mexico, focusing on region-specific sourcing and small-scale production methods. The resulting works reflect conditions that are not designed for replication.

Singular Archive positions these works within the context of collectible design and contemporary art. Distribution is limited to individual placements through the Archive, with each placement including the sculptural vessel and the corresponding spirit it was created to accompany.

The platform will continue to develop additional works through collaborations across craft production regions, with each work documented and cataloged within the Archive.

About Singular Archive

Singular Archive is a cultural platform focused on presenting individual works that combine sculptural form with finite spirits. Each work is documented through an internal archival system that records origin, materials, and attribution, establishing a permanent record tied to its creation. Singular Archive operates at the intersection of art, craft, and engineering, with a focus on producing works that are not intended for repetition.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC