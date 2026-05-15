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WKN: A2PAFH | ISIN: FI4000306733 | Ticker-Symbol: OM0
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:06
11,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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OMA SAASTOPANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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11,56011,84013:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Inside information: The Financial Supervisory Authority has imposed a combined penalty payment of 400 000 euros on Oma Savings Bank Plc due to failures related to maintaining insider lists

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 MAY 2026 at 13.15 P.M. EEST, INSIDE INFORMATION

Inside information: The Financial Supervisory Authority has imposed a combined penalty payment of 400 000 euros on Oma Savings Bank Plc due to failures related to maintaining insider lists

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSb or the Company) announced on 3 May 2024 that the Financial Supervisory Authority had filed a request for a police investigation concerning suspected securities market offences related to the Company and was concurrently investigating the need to impose administrative sanctions on the Company. OmaSb announced on 11 December 2025 that the police investigation and consideration of charges in the securities market offences had been concluded and that no requests for criminal sanctions had been presented to be imposed on OmaSb in the matter.

The Company announced on 5 February 2026 that the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) had initiated a hearing procedure under the Administrative Procedure Act concerning imposing possible administrative sanctions on OmaSb. In the FSA's view, there were grounds to suspect that the Company had violated certain provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation and Commission Implementing Regulation (EU 2016/347) that govern insider lists.

On 15 May 2026, the FSA notified the Company of a combined penalty payment of EUR 400,000 imposed on the Company, relating to the periods 7 January 2021-23 June 2021 and 13 April 2022-13 May 2022. According to FSA, OmaSb failed to draw up insider lists at a time when it possessed, at the latest, insider information. The Company also did not update the insider lists without delay after individuals no longer had access to insider information. In addition, the Company's insider lists did not contain all the information required under the regulations.

The Company has already implemented measures to further develop its insider management and has renewed its insider process guidelines and increased system support for these processes.

The Company will record a one-off expense of EUR 400,000 related to the penalty payment in the second quarter. The penalty has no material impact on the Company, its results of operations or its financial position.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 7500 093

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp's core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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