DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.8583 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65440718 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 427574 EQS News ID: 2328322 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2026 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)