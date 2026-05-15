DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.3689 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75348766 CODE: U127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 427573 EQS News ID: 2328320 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2026 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)