Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - In May 2026, European innovator Cupcake Babies will officially bring its patented, ergonomic infant bath to the United States. Born from a mother's necessity and now used in European neonatal wards, the launch aims to solve a common but often ignored parenting struggle: the physical toll of infant bathing.

Cupcake Babies Bathtub

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The Story Behind the Tub

The Cupcake Babies bath wasn't created in a boardroom; it was created in a kitchen. Following a difficult C-section, founder Alexandra found that traditional baby baths were physically impossible to use. The bending and lifting required during recovery made a daily necessity a painful chore.

Determined to find a better way, Alexandra designed a compact, inflatable bath with vertical support tubes. It fits directly into standard sinks, allowing parents to stand comfortably while keeping their baby securely positioned at waist height.

"I needed a solution that respected my body's recovery while keeping my baby safe," says Alexandra. "What started as a personal necessity has grown into a tool used by midwives and hospitals across Europe. I'm thrilled to finally bring that same relief to American parents."

Why It's Different

While traditional tubs are bulky and hard to store, the Cupcake Babies bath is designed for modern living.

Hospital-Grade Credibility: The bath is currently used in European hospitals to support premature infant development.

The bath is currently used in European hospitals to support premature infant development. Award-Winning Design: It was recently named "Best Baby Bath Tub 2025" by the Baby Innovations Awards.

It was recently named "Best Baby Bath Tub 2025" by the Baby Innovations Awards. Safety First: The design is fully U.S. patent-protected and meets all rigorous American safety standards without the need for toxic chemicals or phthalates.

A Strategic Entry

To support the U.S. expansion, Cupcake Babies has partnered with Searchlogic, an Austin, Texas-based Experience-Based Marketing (XBM) firm. Searchlogic will focus on connecting the brand with a community of parents and micro-influencers across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Nextdoor.

"We aren't just launching a product; we're sharing Alexandra's story," says Billy Mitchell, CEO of Searchlogic. "Our goal is to build a community around the clinical credibility and genuine human impact this bath provides."

About Cupcake Babies

Founded by Alexandra Kerckhof, Cupcake Babies provides ergonomic, patented bathing solutions designed for infant safety and parent comfort. Based in Europe and used in professional pediatric settings, the brand focuses on high-quality, space-saving designs for the modern family.

About Searchlogic

Searchlogic is an Austin, Texas-based Experience-Based Marketing (XBM) advisory firm. Since 2012, Searchlogic has helped organizations steward their audience experiences, connecting brand, investment, and intent into architectures that drive profitable revenue growth.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC