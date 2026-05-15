RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Collaborates with America250 in Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

RuffleButts + RuggedButts Join the Official America250 Licensing Program With Exclusive Americana-Inspired Collections

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / RuffleButts + RuggedButts are excited to announce their membership to the official America250 licensing program in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. This historic milestone represents a moment for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.

To commemorate the occasion, RuffleButts has introduced an exclusive line of patriotic swimwear and pajamas featuring the iconic America250 logo. The collection blends Americana-inspired designs with the comfort, durability, and premium quality that have made RuffleButts a trusted family brand.

Whether worn for Fourth of July festivities, summer vacations, or family celebrations at home, this star-spangled limited-edition collection captures the spirit of America's 250th anniversary. Every design was thoughtfully created to blend patriotic style with meaningful significance tied to this one-in-a-lifetime, national celebration.

As a brand built around celebrating childhood and creating lasting family memories, RuffleButts is proud to join this national celebration and help families across the country commemorate 250 years of American history.

In conjunction with celebrating America's 250th anniversary, RuffleButts + RuggedButts have also partnered with Operation Homefront to support active military and veteran families through financial assistance and housing programs along with ongoing family support initiatives during the year.

Head over to RuffleButts.com to shop this limited-edition collection, and visit America250.org to learn more.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $50M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

RuffleButts Contact

Scott Adams, VP of Marketing

sadams@rufflebutts.com (704) 825-8811

America250 Contact

press@america250.org

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-collaborates-with-america250-in-celebration-of-ameri-1166971