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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES Garners Red Dot and iF Awards, Redefining Premium Smartphone Design

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today announced that the NOTE 60 SERIES has received a series of world-renowned design recognitions, reinforcing Infinix's evolution toward premium smartphone design. Among the lineup, NOTE 60 Ultra has been honored with the Red Dot Award 2026, iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, and 2026 Golden A'Design Award, while NOTE 60 Pro has received the MUSE Design Awards 2026 Platinum, acknowledging Infinix's outstanding progress in emotion-led aesthetics, refined craftsmanship and user-centric innovation.

Precision Engineering and Expressive Design

The NOTE 60 SERIES embodies Infinix's approach to streamlining complex smartphone experiences with an integrated design language that harmonizes powerful performance with refined elegance, bringing advanced technology into a sleek everyday user experience.

Co-developed with Pininfarina, NOTE 60 Ultra leverages supercar DNA for a design drawn from the restrained power and sculpted fluidity of Italian automotive legends. Its industry-first Uni-Chassis Cam Module reimagines deco design logic, integrating high-performance hardware into a fluid unibody to minimize visual fragmentation and deliver a cohesive silhouette. Meanwhile, interactive touches like the Floating Taillight and hidden Active Matrix Display forge understated emotional resonance without compromising the device's sleek design integrity.

NOTE 60 Pro adopts a seamless lightweight Aluminum Unibody Design that balances durability with refined tactile comfort. Its diamond-cut Astra-inspired aesthetic and Active Matrix Display add subtle depth and interactive character, creating a design experience that feels both expressive and elegantly restrained.

Elevate Premium Design with a Joy Tech Vision

Rooted in its "Joy Tech" brand philosophy, Infinix centers its design approach on bringing more enjoyment and personal expression to users' everyday experiences. This philosophy guides its exploration of form, material innovation and emotive interactions, enabling technology that delivers not only functional performance but also integrated styling, emotional resonance and cultural relevance to a new generation of users.

As NOTE 60 SERIES earns international design accolades, it reflects Infinix's evolving vision of premium design where refined aesthetics and expressive technology experiences with enduring appeal are brought to users worldwide.

All Entries Recognized as Winners

  1. NOTE 60 Ultra - Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026
  2. NOTE 60 Ultra - iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 (Product Design - Communication Devices)
  3. NOTE 60 Ultra - 2026 A'Design Award (Golden Winner in Digital and Electronic Device Design)
  4. NOTE 60 Pro - MUSE Design Awards 2026 (Platinum Winner, Digital & Electronic Devices)

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more-building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981089/Design_Awards_Vision_Standard.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinix-note-60-series-garners-red-dot-and-if-awards-redefining-premium-smartphone-design-302773468.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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