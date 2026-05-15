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WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Hindustan Zinc Limited: Hindustan Zinc, V-Spark DeepTech Push AI-Led Industrial Transformation; Eye $209 million Value

UDAIPUR, India, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and among the world's largest integrated zinc producers and top global silver producers, hosted 'Zinnovation 2026' in collaboration with V-Spark DeepTech Ventures, a global corporate innovation, accelerator and ventures platform. Hindustan Zinc is targeting $209 million in value delivery through AI-led industrial transformation with V-Spark DeepTech Ventures.

The identified value pool is expected to come from productivity improvement, cost optimisation, asset reliability, energy efficiency, safety enhancement, improved recoveries and faster decision-making across Hindustan Zinc's mines, smelters and allied operations. V-Spark will extend these next-gen use cases to the wider manufacturing industry that is ripe for AI-led enhancements.

The event saw MoUs being signed with XCMG, Sandvik, STL Digital and AVEVA. V-Spark also signed agreements with emerging startups including Beta Tanks Robotics, Symboticware AI, Kernely, Uncharted Technologies, Infinite Uptime, Intellisense.io and Accenture to advance promising solutions into detailed technical evaluation and pilot readiness.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc, said: "The future of manufacturing will be defined by our ability to scale with intelligence. At Hindustan Zinc, we are embedding technology at the core of our operations to make even traditional industries data-driven and more capable. Zinnovation brings together global expertise, innovation, and solutions that generate impact on an industrial scale."

Akarsh Hebbar, Chairman, V-Spark DeepTech Ventures, said: "The next era of industrial leadership will be driven by AI and collaborative innovation. Zinnovation reflects our commitment in this direction - to scale innovation from the pilot stage to large-scale industrial deployment."

Hindustan Zinc is currently working with over 50 DeepTech startups on more than 100 projects through V-Spark DeepTech Ventures, spanning production enhancement, cost optimisation, ESG leadership, asset performance, safety and operational efficiency.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2025 for the third consecutive year and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

About V-Spark DeepTech Ventures

V-Spark DeepTech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Vedanta's dedicated deep-tech and innovation arm, is accelerating technology-led transformation across the Group's mining, metals and manufacturing businesses.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-v-spark-deeptech-push-ai-led-industrial-transformation-eye-209-million-value-302773474.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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