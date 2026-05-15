Endava, the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise today announced a strategic partnership with Tyl by NatWest, NatWest Group's merchant-payments arm, to accelerate the evolution of its offering.

The partnership is focused on enabling Tyl's customers to access a modern, fully integrated payments acceptance experience. By combining Endava's global operations and its AI-native delivery model Dava.Flow, as well as deploying components of its Payments Gateway Accelerator, the collaboration will increase the speed at which new, best-of-breed products and services are brought to market, while enhancing flexibility, scalability and performance across the payments lifecycle.

James Hodgson, CEO of Tyl by NatWest commented: "Partnering with Endava marks a significant step forward in the evolution of our merchant payments offering. Our ambition is to deliver a seamless, fully integrated experience that enables our customers to grow faster and operate more efficiently. By combining our market position with Endava's technology expertise, we are accelerating innovation, unlocking new revenue opportunities and ensuring we remain highly competitive in a rapidly changing payments landscape."

"This partnership reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship with NatWest and our shared commitment to driving meaningful transformation in payments," said Melba Montague, Chief Growth Officer for Financial Services of Endava. "By combining our AI-native approach, multidisciplinary teams and deep industry expertise with accelerators such as Dava.Flow and our Payments Gateway, we enable faster delivery of high-impact solutions that directly link technology investment to business outcomes. Together, we are helping Tyl build a more agile, scalable and future-ready platform-modernising its ecosystem, simplifying complexity and delivering differentiated customer experiences at scale."

Endava has worked closely with Tyl by NatWest to define a comprehensive business and technology strategy, directly linking market opportunity and projected revenue growth to the delivery of new features and capabilities. The partnership between the two leading UK organisations also reflects a continued commitment by NatWest to invest in and strengthen its merchant payments offering, while further demonstrating Endava's ability to secure and deliver complex, large-scale strategic engagements with industry leading institutions.

Accelerating innovation and modernisation in payments and banking

With over 20 years of experience, Endava supported organisations across banking, payments and beyond in evolving their ecosystems to meet changing market demands. As competition intensifies, regulatory pressures grow and customer expectations continue to rise, financial institutions face an increasingly complex landscape.

By combining deep industry expertise with world-class engineering and an AI-native approach, Endava partners with banks, payments providers and organisations across sectors including retail, automotive and travel to modernise platforms, simplify integrations and address complex challenges such as foreign exchange and end-to-end orchestration.

From data intelligence and core modernisation to customer experience and credit solutions, we act as a natural extension of our clients' teams, helping define payments strategies, build robust business cases and deliver the technologies needed to drive innovation, accelerate growth and remain competitive in rapidly evolving markets.

To learn more about how Endava supports, visit Payments and Finance and Banking pages.

About Tyl by NatWest

Tyl by NatWest is a payment partner for UK small and medium sized businesses. Whether businesses take card payments in store, over the phone, or online, Tyl by NatWest offers a choice of innovative and easy-to-use payment solutions that are backed by the care, experience, and security of one of the UK's biggest banks.

Tyl by NatWest allows businesses to receive payments quickly and securely, wherever they and their customers are, offering straightforward customer on-boarding, simple pricing, and next working day settlement. With its access to data-led insights, Tyl by NatWest helps merchants make informed business decisions and create more meaningful customer relationships as they manage and grow their business.

Tyl by NatWest champions business as a force for good, building better communities across Britain, one transaction at a time. Tyl is available for all banked and non-banked customers.

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of December 31, 2025, 11,385 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

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Endava Press Office: Media.Relations@endava.com