Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bybit Launches Hot Tokens Trading Arena Season 3 With Over a Quarter Million USDT in Prizes

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the new season for its popular Hot Tokens Trading Arena series, inviting traders globally to compete for a share of 261,000 USDT in rewards.

Bybit's Hot Token Trading Arena Season 3 returned on May 14, 2026, and will conclude on June 3, 2026. The competition enables traders to secure prizes through both leaderboard rankings and bonus task-based incentives.

The previous season attracted over 47,000 participants who traded over $4.8 billion worth of trending tokens. The new season increased the total prize pool by 74% from 150,000 USDT to 261,000 USDT. Rewards will go to the top-ranking traders on the leaderboard by trading volume, with the No. 1 winner taking home the grand prize at up to 15,000 USDT.

Season 3 also tripled the number of eligible tokens for the Leaderboard to nine designated USDT quoted pairs:

  • Spot Pairs: BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SOL/USDT, XRP/USDT, DOGE/USDT, HYPE/USDT, XAUT/USDT, SUI/USDT, and MNT/USDT
  • Futures Pairs: BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SOL/USDT, XRP/USDT, DOGE/USDT, HYPE/USDT, XAUT/USDT, SUI/USDT, and MNT/USDT

Beyond leaderboard prizes, participants can complete designated tasks to earn additional bonus rewards. This dual-incentive model accommodates different trading strategies and engagement levels.

As traders navigate volatile and unpredictable crypto markets in 2026, Bybit is committed to enriching their trading experience on Bybit and expanding its offerings as well as rewards opportunities.

Terms and conditions apply. For participation rules and more details, users may visit: Hot Tokens Trading Arena Season 3: Climb the leaderboard & share 261,000 USDT!

Bybit / CryptoArk / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981094/image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-hot-tokens-trading-arena-season-3-with-over-a-quarter-million-usdt-in-prizes-302773481.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.