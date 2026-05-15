A new peer-reviewed study of Spain's electricity market shows that physical bilateral contracts (PBC) from wind and solar increase wholesale power prices during high-penetration phases, reversing their price-suppressing effect during earlier periods.A new study published in Utilities Policy finds that physical renewable energy contracts can reverse the price-dampening effect of wind and solar in day-ahead markets during high-penetration periods. The paper, "Long-term and spot electricity markets: The technology link in Spain," by Daniel Davi-Arderius of e-Distribución Redes Digitales and Tooraj ...

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