Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of customer onboarding for its AI-driven mineral exploration platform, MetalCore, through the Company's online portal. The Company reports strong initial market interest with 249 applicants already registering through the onboarding system at www.novared.ai shortly after launch.

MetalCore was developed to improve how mineral exploration opportunities are identified, evaluated, and prioritized in an increasingly data-intensive mining environment. The platform is designed to integrate multiple geological datasets, including geology, geochemistry, geophysics, historical reports, nearby deposits, structural trends, and property-level information into a probabilistic scoring model intended to help rank high-priority exploration targets.

The milestone follows NovaRed's previously announced provisional patent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office titled "Artificial Intelligence-Driven Mineral Exploration Platform with Multi-Source Geological Data Integration, Probabilistic Scoring Engine and Blockchain-Based Document Verification System." (see news release dated April 17, 2026).

In connection with the launch, Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc., stated, "The early onboarding response validates the broader vision behind MetalCore. We believe the future of mineral exploration will increasingly depend on the ability to organize fragmented geological data, identify patterns faster, and make better exploration decisions earlier in the process."

MetalCore has been developed in collaboration with PRAI Inc.'s AI team, which includes professionals connected to leading global technology ecosystems and accelerator programs associated with Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Stanford, Techstars, and JPMorgan Chase initiatives.

NovaRed's core business remains mineral exploration, with the company continuing to advance its district-scale Wilmac copper-gold project in British Columbia's Quesnel porphyry belt. The Company believes MetalCore adds a second layer to its long-term strategy by creating proprietary technology designed to improve target generation, project evaluation, and exploration efficiency.

The Company also believes the market opportunity for mineral prospectivity technology is significant. In the United States alone, approximately 77 million private landowners control roughly 1.3 billion acres of land, while very few tools currently exist to help evaluate subsurface mineral potential. NovaRed intends to continue expanding MetalCore's data integration capabilities, scoring models, and commercial partnerships as development progresses.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the success of the Company's provisional patent application, the planned use of AI technology on the Wilmac Project and its potential success, the potential ability of the Company to monetize the MetalCore technology's use by applicants, the likelihood that exploration companies will utilize artificial intelligence in property assessment, and the development of additional mineral exploration-related technologies, and the Company's intention and ability to satisfy the cash payment, share issuance, and exploration expenditure milestones required to exercise the option agreements respecting the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project and to earn a 70% interest in the Property.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: the accuracy of the geophysical interpretations described in this news release, including the interpretation of two parent intrusive bodies, pipe-like upward extensions, and a composite intrusive complex underlying the Lamont Grid; the accuracy and reproducibility of the historical exploration data acquired by the Company; the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed and ongoing exploration; the ability of the Company's geophysical contractors to complete the 2026 IP/AMT program on schedule; favourable weather, terrain, and field conditions for completion of the 2026 program; access to the Project area; the availability of qualified personnel; the receipt of acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Trojan-Condor Corridor option amending agreement; the continued cooperation of the optionors under the relevant option agreements; and the continuity of mineralization, alteration, and intrusive lithologies across the Project.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the 2026 IP/AMT survey results may not support, or may revise, the geological interpretations described in this news release; the possibility that historical exploration data acquired by the Company may not be reproducible by current acquisition methods or may be subject to limitations not previously identified; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated, including with respect to the Trojan-Condor Corridor; failure to receive acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Trojan-Condor Corridor option amending agreement on the timelines contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297609

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.