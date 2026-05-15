Not Just Cooler but Smarter: The New Era of Home Comfort with LG HVAC

LG's smart HVAC solutions, powered by ThinQ, transform air conditioning from a utility into an intelligent, connected, and sustainable home experience.

LG redefines home cooling by shifting from reactive, manual AC to proactive, intelligent comfort management systems that adapt to homeowners' lives.

The MULTI V 5 system, integrated with the LG ThinQ app, offers precise zone control, remote access, and real-time energy monitoring for a seamless connected lifestyle.

Homeowners can now achieve greater comfort and optimized energy efficiency with a system that intelligently adapts to modern work-from-home and family needs.

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, air conditioning has been treated as a simple utility: a tool to manually turn on when hot and off when not. LG Electronics is challenging this outdated concept, introducing a new era of home comfort where HVAC systems are intelligent, connected, and integral to a modern lifestyle. By contrasting the limitations of old-generation ACs, with their manual controls and reactive cooling, with the proactive intelligence of its smart HVAC solutions, LG is demonstrating how home comfort has become a sophisticated, lifestyle-driven experience.

From Cooling to Comfort Intelligence

The era of guessing the right temperature is over. At the heart of LG's cooling solutions is the advanced MULTI V 5 system, which operates with a level of intelligence that traditional air conditioners cannot match. Paired with an intuitive smart thermostat, it moves beyond basic cooling to deliver true comfort intelligence.

Unlike older systems that only sense temperature, LG's Dual Sensing Control technology simultaneously measures both temperature and humidity. This allows the system to make smarter, more nuanced decisions, ensuring a consistently comfortable indoor environment without the damp, over-cooled feeling common during humid GCC summers. With precise, zone-based control, families can set different temperatures for different rooms, keeping a home office cool and productive while a living room remains at a more relaxed temperature. Smart scheduling allows users to automate their comfort, pre-cooling a bedroom before sleep or saving energy while the house is empty.

A Connected Home, Not a Standalone AC

LG's vision extends beyond a single device to a fully connected home ecosystem, powered by the LG ThinQ app. This transforms the air conditioner from a standalone appliance into a central component of the smart home. With ThinQ, homeowners have complete control over their environment from anywhere in the world via their smartphone. Whether returning from travel or just from the office, users can activate their AC remotely to arrive at a perfectly pre-cooled home.

This connected experience allows the HVAC system to work in harmony with other LG smart appliances, creating a home that responds automatically to its owner's needs. The system supports a modern, mobile lifestyle, offering unparalleled convenience and peace of mind.

Smarter Energy Use for a Sustainable Future

An intelligent home is also an efficient one. LG's smart HVAC solutions are designed to address the growing need for sustainability, particularly important across the GCC. The advanced inverter compressor at the core of the MULTI V 5 optimizes energy usage by precisely matching its output to real-time demand, drastically reducing the energy waste associated with the fixed on/off cycles of older units.

The LG ThinQ app provides homeowners with unprecedented visibility into their energy consumption. By monitoring usage in real-time, families can make more informed decisions, helping to lower electricity bills and reduce their environmental footprint. This combination of efficient hardware and smart software supports both household budgets and broader sustainability goals.

Designed for the Way People Live Today

Modern life, with its blend of work-from-home schedules and diverse family needs, demands a more flexible and automated approach to comfort. LG's smart HVAC systems are engineered for this reality. They provide the powerful, reliable cooling required for a home office, the customized comfort needed for different family members in multiple rooms, and the effortless control that users now expect from their technology. By making home comfort intelligent, connected, and energy-aware, LG is not just making homes cooler, it's making them smarter.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company?

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac.?

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