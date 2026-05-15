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WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:04
2,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 13:42 Uhr
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BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with MAR

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

BlackRock American Income Trust plc
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

The Directors of BlackRock American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 April 2026, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 17 June 2026.

Enquiries:

William Rowledge
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2284

Date: 15 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.