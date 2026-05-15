BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with MAR
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468
The Directors of BlackRock American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 April 2026, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 17 June 2026.
Enquiries:
William Rowledge
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel:
0207 743 2284
Date:
15 May 2026
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