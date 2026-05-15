Kosli AS: Kosli Launches Governance Infrastructure for AI Assisted Software Delivery

LONDON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli, the software delivery governance company trusted by some of the world's largest banks, today announced the launch of its governance infrastructure for AI assisted software delivery - a platform that enables regulated enterprises to ship software at agentic speed without compromising compliance or audit readiness.

Regulated enterprises are investing heavily in AI assisted development. As a result, a firehose of software changes - generated faster, at greater volume, and around the clock - are flooding into legacy governance processes that were designed for the 20th century. Manual approvals, change advisory boards, and retrospective evidence gathering were already struggling to cope with DevOps and CI/CD, but AI assisted coding completely undermines them.

Manual governance puts the brakes on software delivery, creating bottlenecks that cancel out the productivity gains AI is supposed to deliver. Furthermore, at high volume unauthorized changes inevitably slip through human review - exposing organizations to significantly greater risk. And the cost compounds in lost engineering time, compliance overhead, audit remediation, and the organizational drag of keeping a broken process running.

"Organisations are making multi-million dollar investments in AI productivity, but every AI-generated change still has to clear the same manual approvals, the same CAB meetings, the same evidence gathering designed for on-premise IT upgrades a decade ago. Governance costs spiral and cancel out the productivity gains AI is supposed to deliver. We're here to fix that by treating the controls themselves as software," said Mike Long, Kosli CEO.

Kosli's platform replaces manual governance with policy-as-code, cryptographic evidence chains, and real-time compliance status, treating every control as a software artifact that can be tested, versioned, and continuously improved. The outcome is governance that scales with AI assisted software delivery rather than constraining it, producing audit trails stronger than any manual process can provide.

Kosli co-chairs the FINOS SDLC Common Controls Working Group alongside Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, developing open standards for automated software governance in financial services. Deutsche Bank is both a Kosli customer and a Series A investor.

Founded in 2019, Kosli is governance infrastructure for AI assisted software delivery - a platform that engineers the controls, evidence, and audit trails needed by regulated industries to ship software at agentic speed without losing compliance.

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