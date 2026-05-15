IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program Gets Major Update in 2026 - Clear Start Tax Explains How New Penalty Rules Affect Taxpayers With Unreported Income

Proposed changes replace the 75% civil fraud penalty with 20% accuracy penalties over six years - creating a potential window for taxpayers who come forward now.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / The IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program has long offered taxpayers with unreported income a path to compliance before the agency discovers the problem on its own. In 2026, proposed changes to the program's penalty structure are reshaping the calculus for coming forward. Clear Start Tax is advising taxpayers with unreported income to evaluate how the new framework could work in their favor - before the window narrows.

"The question for taxpayers with unreported income is no longer whether it will be discovered, but when," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "The IRS has invested heavily in data analytics, international information-sharing agreements, and third-party reporting for cryptocurrency and digital platforms. Coming forward voluntarily is increasingly the smarter play."

Under the previous framework, participants in the Voluntary Disclosure Program faced a civil fraud penalty equal to 75% of the tax due for a single year - typically the year with the highest liability. The proposed 2026 update replaces this with a 20% accuracy-related penalty applied to each year within a six-year disclosure period. While the per-year rate is substantially lower, it applies across all six years rather than just one.

The net effect depends on individual circumstances. For taxpayers with unreported income spread relatively evenly across multiple years, the new structure often results in a lower total penalty. For those with one year of significantly higher unreported income, the old single-year approach may have been more favorable. The key variables include how income is distributed across the disclosure years, the total tax liability per year, and the types of income involved.

The program covers a wide range of situations - unreported foreign bank accounts and offshore income, domestic cash business income, cryptocurrency gains, freelance earnings, and inherited accounts generating taxable returns. The most significant benefit remains unchanged under the new rules: taxpayers who come forward before the IRS initiates an examination generally avoid criminal prosecution. Given that willful tax evasion carries potential prison sentences of up to five years and fines of up to $250,000, the civil penalty route represents a fraction of the criminal exposure.

"The voluntary disclosure program exists because the IRS has determined that encouraging people to come forward is more efficient than pursuing every case criminally," the spokesperson added. "The civil penalties are the cost of that protection - and for most taxpayers, they are far preferable to an investigation."

Taxpayers considering disclosure should weigh several factors before acting:

The total amount of unreported income and number of years involved.

Whether third-party reports such as 1099s or international exchange data may already be in IRS hands.

Overall compliance history and whether other tax issues exist.

Financial ability to pay the resulting taxes, interest, and penalties.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Every case is different, and the stakes are high enough that this is not a decision to make without professional analysis," said the spokesperson. "The proposed penalty changes make it even more important to model the financial impact now - while the environment still favors voluntary action over waiting to be found."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-voluntary-disclosure-program-gets-major-update-in-2026-clear-1159192