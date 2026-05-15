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WKN: 869653 | ISIN: CA1249003098 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C9
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:19
54,00 Euro
+1,89 % +1,00
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5055,0014:44
54,0054,5014:42
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
138 Leser
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CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces 2026 Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / CCL Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "CCL") (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 11,465,377 Class A voting shares, or 97.63% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of ten (10) directors; the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor; and the amendment and restatement of the Company's Equity-Based Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors ("NED Plan") to permit the grant of Restricted Stock Units to eligible participants under the NED Plan, were approved as detailed in the Company's filing on www.sedarplus.ca.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Angella V. Alexander

11,464,648

99.996

500

0.004

Andrew M. Butler

11,464,938

99.998

210

0.002

Mandeep Chawla

11,464,068

99.991

1,080

0.009

Andrea E. Daly

11,464,568

99.995

580

0.005

Donald G. Lang

11,464,268

99.992

880

0.008

Erin M. Lang

11,464,948

99.998

200

0.002

Michael H. Larsson

11,464,648

99.996

500

0.004

Geoffrey T. Martin

11,464,948

99.998

200

0.002

Thomas C. Peddie

11,464,638

99.996

510

0.004

Claude Tessier

11,464,708

99.996

440

0.004

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,000 people operating 214 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/ccl-industries-announces-2026-annual-and-special-shareholders-meeting-results-1167202

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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