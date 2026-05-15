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WKN: A0JMWN | ISIN: CA0221431012 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ALTURAS MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Alturas Minerals Corp. Adopting Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Alturas Minerals Corp. ("ALTURAS" or the "Company") announces that it is adopting semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") under the exemption provided by Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company confirms that it currently meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933 as it is a venture issuer with its shares listed on an exchange, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of more than 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Pursuant to CBO 51-933, the Company has elected not to file interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, or the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026 (or any subsequent first and third quarters subject to the provisions of CBO 51-933 remaining in place and the Company remaining eligible). The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

Alturas remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Alturas Minerals Corp.
Alturas is a Canadian corporation, and is the indirect parent of the Peruvian company, Alturas Minerals S.A. ("Alturas Peru") and of the Chilean company, Alturas Chile Limitada ("Alturas Chile"). Alturas had been exploring various mineral projects in Peru between January 2004 and 2020 and between 2012 and 2014 in Chile through its subsidiaries. After interrupting its exploration activities in Chile and Peru due to financial constraints, Alturas is now focusing on new business opportunities.

"Miguel Cardozo" Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Mario Miranda
Phone: (416) 363-4900
Alturas Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:ALT)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Bolsa de Valores de Lima accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and results. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities authorities

SOURCE: Alturas Minerals Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/alturas-minerals-corp.-adopting-semi-annual-financial-reporting-%22sar%22-1167253

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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