-Moves Gorilla's Quantum-Safe SD-WAN from architecture into product integration and commercial readiness ahead of targeted April 2026 availability

-Expands Gorilla's cybersecurity and sovereign infrastructure positioning with integrated post-quantum capabilities across networking, communications and data protection

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with CHELPIS Quantum Corporation ("CHELPIS"), a Taiwan-based post-quantum cryptography specialist, to integrate CHELPIS's post-quantum cryptography implementation into Gorilla's Software-Defined Wide Area Network ("SD-WAN") platform and to jointly pursue global commercial opportunities for quantum-safe security solutions.

This collaboration marks a critical step in Gorilla's post-quantum strategy, advancing its Quantum-Safe SD-WAN initiative from architectural design into product enablement and commercial deployment. Gorilla previously announced its Quantum-Safe SD-WAN under the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director platform in October 2025 and indicated in its March 2026 full-year results that the solution was targeted for availability in April 2026.

Under this MOU, Gorilla integrates CHELPIS's CPQC SDK - a production-ready PQC library featuring NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP)-validated implementations of FIPS 203, FIPS 204 and FIPS 205 - into its SD-WAN platform and gains global resale rights to CHELPIS's PQC portfolio, including PQScan, PQTunnel, PQRP, PQStorage and CPQC. The collaboration establishes a joint marketing framework, coordinated sales engagement and cross-selling capabilities to facilitate the adoption of quantum-resilient solutions across Gorilla's global customer base.

The transition to quantum-safe cryptography is increasingly viewed as a near-term requirement rather than a long-term research topic. Organisations in banking, government and critical infrastructure are beginning to address the risk of "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks, where encrypted data captured today may be decrypted in the future as quantum capabilities mature. This creates immediate demand for migration pathways toward quantum-resilient networks.

Industry analysts estimate that the global post-quantum cryptography market could exceed $10 billion by the early 2030s, growing at more than 35% annually, while the global SD-WAN market is already estimated at $8 billion to $10 billion today and projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030, driven by enterprise network modernisation and cloud adoption. Gorilla believes the convergence of these two high-growth markets creates a significant opportunity for integrated, quantum-safe networking platforms.

Strategically, the collaboration strengthens Gorilla's ability to monetise its SD-WAN platform through the inclusion of quantum-safe capabilities, while also creating incremental revenue opportunities through the resale of CHELPIS's PQC solutions across Gorilla's enterprise and sovereign customer base. Gorilla expects quantum-safe capabilities to become a premium feature within SD-WAN deployments, particularly in regulated sectors, with higher contract values and longer-term customer commitments. This positions Gorilla to capture value both at the network layer and across broader cryptographic transformation programmes.

Ming Chih, CEO of CHELPIS Quantum Corporation, stated: "We are proud to empower Gorilla by integrating our world-class PQC technology to align their offerings with the highest international security standards. As a pioneer in production-grade PQC, CHELPIS provides the engineering maturity required to translate NIST standards into actionable, high-performance solutions-evidenced by our technology becoming among the elite few globally to achieve NIST CAVP validation for FIPS 203, 204, and 205 in early 2026. We stand firmly with our clients, empowering them to penetrate and lead in global markets through relentless innovation, ensuring our products and our partners maintain a decisive competitive edge in the quantum era."

Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Gorilla Technology, said: "This collaboration moves our post-quantum strategy into a far more practical phase. It is not just about having a PQC narrative. It is about embedding that capability into the product and making it actionable for customers. Our earlier work defined the direction for Quantum-Safe SD-WAN. This collaboration strengthens the implementation layer and creates a clearer pathway to deployment across sectors where cryptographic resilience, digital sovereignty and long-term trust are essential. As customers increasingly recognise that quantum disruption is not a distant theoretical issue but a real security consideration, they need solutions that are deployable, scalable and commercially viable. This is exactly what we are positioning Gorilla to deliver."

Through this collaboration, Gorilla expects to enhance how it engages with customers evaluating quantum migration strategies, particularly those requiring both secure networking infrastructure and a broader roadmap for post-quantum adoption. The integration of PQC capabilities into SD-WAN enables Gorilla to offer a more comprehensive solution spanning secure connectivity, encrypted communications, transport protection and data storage resilience.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About CHELPIS Quantum Corporation

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CHELPIS is a global pioneer in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), the founder of Asia's first Quantum-Safe Migration Center (QSMC), and a long-standing contributor to MITRE and the Linux Foundation. As one of the elite few globally to achieve NIST CAVP validation for FIPS 203, FIPS 204, and FIPS 205 in early 2026, CHELPIS provides the verified foundation for long-term data immutability and systemic trust. Powered by the proprietary CPQC library, CHELPIS delivers production-ready solutions, including PQScan, PQTunnel, PQRP, and PQStorage, engineered to secure government, finance, and AI infrastructure. By implementing NIST-standardized protocols, CHELPIS empowers organizations to navigate the quantum transition with verified resilience and absolute digital sovereignty.

For more information, please visit CHELPIS's website: www.chelpis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our agreements with Yotta, including the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be generated thereunder, the timing of deployment of the servers, and the potential for additional collaboration between Yotta and Gorilla, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297617

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.