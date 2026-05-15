San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - TechCon Global today announced that Emmeline Ventures will invest $25,000 in one of the seven finalists in the TechCon SoCal 2026 Startup Innovation Showcase, further strengthening the conference's mission to connect high-potential founders with leading investors and strategic partners.

The TechCon SoCal Startup Innovation Showcase is a flagship component of TechCon Global's entrepreneurship platform, bringing together early-stage startups, venture capital firms, enterprise leaders, and innovation ecosystem stakeholders. Following a multi-stage selection process from more than 150 applicants, seven finalist companies will pitch live on stage before investors, executives, and judges at TechCon SoCal 2026 on May 23 at San Diego State University.

Founded in 2022, Emmeline Ventures is a female-founded early-stage venture capital firm focused on backing ambitious founders building businesses that help people manage their health, build their wealth, and live in a cleaner, safer world. The firm has developed a strong reputation for investing in mission-driven startups across healthcare, fintech, AI-enabled platforms, sustainability, and consumer innovation, with a particular emphasis on supporting underrepresented and female founders. Emmeline Ventures' portfolio spans digital health, financial wellness, women's health, AI-powered platforms, and emerging technology ecosystems.

"TechCon brings together exceptional entrepreneurial talent at the earliest stages of innovation, and Emmeline Ventures has consistently been impressed by its ability to convene founders, investors, and builders, a feat few organizations can match," said La Keisha Landrum Pierre, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Emmeline Ventures. "We're thrilled to invest in one of the finalists and look forward to supporting these early-stage founders by leveraging our network and expertise as they continue to grow."

The $25,000 investment commitment underscores TechCon Global's growing role in helping emerging founders gain visibility, build strategic relationships, and access capital. The Startup Innovation Showcase has become a major platform for identifying high-potential startups across AI, healthcare, enterprise technology, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, climate innovation, and frontier technologies.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Emmeline Ventures as an investment partner for the TechCon SoCal Startup Innovation Showcase," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. "Their commitment to empowering founders and advancing transformative innovation aligns closely with TechCon Global's mission to build inclusive, high-impact innovation ecosystems. This investment creates meaningful opportunities for our finalists and underscores the importance of connecting early-stage entrepreneurs with investors who bring both capital and long-term strategic value."

TechCon SoCal 2026 will convene hundreds of founders, venture capitalists, corporate executives, researchers, and innovation leaders for two days of panels, startup showcases, networking events, and strategic discussions on the future of AI, healthcare, semiconductors, deep tech, enterprise systems, and emerging technologies.

The Startup Innovation Showcase winner will also gain access to additional opportunities within the broader TechCon Global ecosystem, including exposure to investors, strategic partners, and global innovation networks.

About Emmeline Ventures

Emmeline Ventures is a female-founded early-stage venture capital firm investing in founders building companies focused on health, wealth, sustainability, and technology-driven innovation. Based in Los Angeles, the firm backs mission-driven startups creating scalable impact across healthcare, fintech, consumer technology, and emerging technology ecosystems. ()

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a leading conference and innovation platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, executives, researchers, and industry leaders across AI, healthcare, semiconductors, enterprise technology, life sciences, and deep tech. Through high-impact conferences, startup showcases, and curated networking experiences, TechCon Global fosters innovation, investment, and collaboration across global technology ecosystems.

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Source: TechCon Global