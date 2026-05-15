San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - TechCon Global and the John G. Watson Foundation today announced the recipients of the John G. Watson Foundation Student Sponsorship Program for TechCon SoCal 2026, recognizing a diverse group of outstanding students from universities and schools across the Southern California and Southwest Regions.

The sponsorship program was established to expand access to innovation, entrepreneurship, and emerging technology ecosystems by providing students with the opportunity to participate directly in one of Southern California's leading technology and investment conferences. The selected students will attend TechCon SoCal 2026 at San Diego State University, where they will engage with founders, investors, researchers, and senior executives across artificial intelligence, healthcare, semiconductors, cybersecurity, enterprise software, venture capital, and frontier technologies.

This year's recipients span a broad range of academic disciplines, backgrounds, and institutions, including students from leading universities such as the University of California, San Diego; the University of California, Irvine; San Diego State University; the University of Arizona; the University of Colorado Boulder; California State University campuses; and several additional institutions. The selected cohort reflects a strong mix of engineering, computer science, business, healthcare, and entrepreneurship-focused students, highlighting the growing diversity of talent entering the global innovation economy.

The selection process emphasized not only academic achievement, but also leadership potential, entrepreneurial ambition, community impact, and a demonstrated passion for technology and innovation. Many applicants shared aspirations ranging from launching startups and advancing AI research to improving healthcare delivery and building more inclusive technology ecosystems.

"The John G. Watson Foundation Student Sponsorship Program reflects our shared belief that the future of innovation depends on creating meaningful access and opportunities for the next generation," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. "We were incredibly impressed by the quality, diversity, and ambition of the applicants. These students represent a powerful cross-section of future founders, engineers, researchers, and industry leaders who will help shape the next decade of technology and entrepreneurship."

The John G. Watson Foundation has long supported initiatives focused on education, leadership, and the empowerment of future generations. Through this partnership with TechCon Global, the Foundation continues its commitment to helping students gain exposure to high-impact learning experiences, mentorship, and industry networks.

TechCon SoCal 2026 will convene hundreds of global leaders, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, researchers, and executives for two days of panels, networking, startup showcases, and strategic discussions focused on the technologies transforming industries and society.

For more information about TechCon SoCal 2026, please visit TechCon Global's official conference channels.

About TechCon Global

TechCon Global is a leading conference platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, executives, researchers, and innovation leaders across AI, healthcare, semiconductors, enterprise technology, deep tech, and emerging industries. Through high-impact conferences and curated ecosystems, TechCon Global fosters collaboration, investment, and the advancement of next-generation technologies.

About the John G. Watson Foundation

The John G. Watson Foundation supports initiatives focused on education, leadership development, innovation, and the empowerment of future generations through meaningful opportunities and community engagement.

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Source: TechCon Global