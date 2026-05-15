Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Impact Development Group Inc. (TSXV: IMPT) ("Impact", "IDG" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemption to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933") and move to a semi-annual financial reporting framework ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework.

Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third fiscal quarters. Impact's fiscal year ends on December 31. The Company intends to rely on the exemption beginning with the interim period ending March 31, 2026, and accordingly does not intend to file interim financial reports and related MD&A for that period or any subsequent first and third fiscal quarters while relying on the exemption. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and six-month interim financial reports in accordance with applicable securities laws and the requirements of the TSXV.

The Company confirms that it currently meets the eligibility criteria under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 as it is a venture issuer with its shares listed on an exchange, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of more than 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Impact

Impact is a Panamanian based real estate developer that provides affordable housing solutions to Panama's growing middle-class supported by a longstanding subsidized government program. The vision of IDG is effectuated by a vertically integrated model which coordinates all services necessary to develop high-quality residential and commercial buildings, including land acquisition, financing, architectural, engineering, off-site manufacturing, general contracting, property management, and administration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's intention to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and its ability to adopt and continue under a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and factors, including, without limitation, that the Company will continue to satisfy the eligibility criteria under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, remain a venture issuer, and that the exemption will continue to be available to the Company on its current terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risk that the Company may cease to meet the eligibility requirements of the exemption or that regulatory changes may affect the availability or applicability of the exemption. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297616

Source: Impact Development Group Inc.