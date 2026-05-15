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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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YASC Canada returns with Yardi's biggest AI leap yet

Canadian real estate professionals get first access to the biggest technical leap

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping real estate, and nearly 1,000 Canadian real estate professionals gathered this week to get their first look at where Yardi is taking it. YASC Canada 2026, Yardi's annual user conference, returning May 14-15 at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, is where clients come to see what technology is here today and what's coming tomorrow.

The conference agenda puts AI front and centre. Attendees are getting their first look at how it is woven into the Yardi platform, from native agent workflows to the ability to connect portfolio data to large language models, all organized around five pillars that represent a new standard for property management software. Beyond the keynotes, the two-day event features more than 100 training classes covering Yardi's full suite of products, giving Canadian real estate professionals a practical understanding of what is available today and what is coming next.

Keynote sessions from Yardi leadership are anchoring the event. Rob Teel, CEO of Yardi Systems, is addressing the impact of AI across the platform and walking attendees through the five pillars of AI. Peter Altobelli, president of Yardi Canada Ltd., is outlining the Canadian road map, the pace of technology adoption across the market, and how Yardi is building ahead of it, while underscoring the company's commitment to the communities it serves.

"YASC is where our Canadian clients get their first look at what's next, and this year the message is clear: AI is real, it is moving fast, and it is going to require a dynamic and scalable approach to stay ahead of it," said Peter Altobelli. "What we are doing at YASC is giving clients a real sense of the pace of change and showing them how Yardi can help ease the pressures that come with it while opening up opportunities they may not have seen yet. That is what this conference is about."

YASC Canada 2027 has been announced for May 4-5 in Toronto. To learn more, visit yardi.com/yasc/canada.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981003/YASC_Canada.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5972605/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yasc-canada-returns-with-yardis-biggest-ai-leap-yet-302773404.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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