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WKN: A1120R | ISIN: CA45868C1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 8IF1
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 07:47
5,500 Euro
-2,65 % -0,150
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERFOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERFOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,65014:49
5,4505,60012:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 12:36 Uhr
38 Leser
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Interfor Corporation: Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on May 14, 2026 in Peachtree City, Georgia, U.S. A total of 44,608,650 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 67.83% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For
(#)		Votes Withheld
(#)		Votes For
(%)
Ian M. Fillinger40,877,6833,130,75892.89%
Nicolle Butcher40,938,0473,070,39493.02%
Christopher R. Griffin35,211,9258,796,51680.01%
Rhonda D. Hunter41,383,4412,625,00094.04%
Thomas V. Milroy40,873,6873,134,75492.88%
Gillian L. Platt38,203,6645,804,77786.81%
Lawrence Sauder34,259,6699,748,77277.85%
Curtis M. Stevens41,592,2682,416,17394.51%
Thomas Temple41,588,4712,419,97094.50%

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) setting the number of directors at nine; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.4 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contact
Mike Mackay, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 422-3400

Media Contact
Svetlana Kayumova, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Government Relations
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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