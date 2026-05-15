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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
36 Leser
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Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces May 2026 Cash Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX:MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) today announced a cash distribution of US$0.0545 per REIT unit for the month of May 2026, representing US$0.654 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payments will be made on or about June 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2026.

Distributions paid to Canadian unitholders (and other non-U.S. unitholders) generally will be subject to U.S. withholding tax. Unitholders should consult their own tax advisors for advice with respect to the tax consequences of receiving a distribution from the REIT in their own circumstance.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential MHCs primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the REIT regarding future events, including statements concerning the intended monthly distributions of the REIT. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "could", "occur", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "continue", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the REIT having sufficient cash to pay its distributions. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the REIT's internal expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may not prove to be accurate and certain objectives and strategic goals may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, such as the risks identified in the REIT's final prospectus available under the REIT's profile at www.sedar.com, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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