BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Expands Pipeline to Include an Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Candidate, Bria-OVA+

BriaCell expands push in women's health, building on Phase 2 success in advanced metastatic breast cancer

Bria-OVA+, BriaCell's next generation personalized immunotherapy candidate for ovarian cancer, is designed with additional immune-stimulating components to support enhanced anti-tumor activity

Ovarian cancer remains the deadliest gynecologic cancer with over 12,000 women expected to die from the disease in 2026 in the U.S.



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces progress in developing Bria-OVA+, its next generation, personalized, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapy for ovarian cancer.

"Following the encouraging efficacy and tolerability data from BriaCell's Phase 2 study in metastatic breast cancer, we are expanding our pipeline to include cell-based immunotherapy candidates for gynecologic cancers beginning with ovarian," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "Bria-OVA+ reflects our broader strategy to build on the Bria-OTS+ platform and advance next-generation personalized immunotherapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and become a leader in women's health."

"Ovarian cancer remains the deadliest gynecologic cancer, and patients who do not respond to available therapies continue to face serious unmet medical need," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer, and a Key Opinion Leader in ovarian cancer. "We believe Bria-OVA+ has the potential to provide a differentiated immunotherapeutic approach for ovarian cancer patients with limited treatment options."

BriaCell recently reported preclinical data for Bria-BRES+, its next-generation breast cancer immunotherapy candidate derived from the same Bria-OTS+ platform. In a recent AACR poster presentation, Bria-BRES+ demonstrated activation of both adaptive and innate immunity, including naïve/resting T cells, dendritic cells, and natural killer (NK) cells. BriaCell believes this multipronged immune activation supports the potential of the Bria-OTS+ platform to generate anti-tumor immune responses and may help inform the development of Bria-OVA+ for ovarian cancer.

BriaCell has licensed ovarian cancer cell-lines from American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) and has commenced development activities to support production of Bria-OVA+ for potential clinical use.

Ovarian Cancer Facts

According to National Cancer Institute, an estimated 21,010 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and approximately 12,450 will die from the disease in 2026. Ovarian cancer remains the deadliest gynecologic cancer. It is inherited or acquired abnormal BRCA gene. Treatments include surgery to remove the tumor/s, platinum-based chemotherapy, ELAHERE, a folate receptor alpha (FRa)-directed antibody and microtubule inhibitor conjugate, and LYNPARZA, a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor, also referred to as a PARP inhibitor. However, many patients do not respond to these treatments and are often associated with harsh side effects.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those regarding the development of Bria-OVA+, its potential clinical use in ovarian cancer, expectations regarding its immune-stimulating design and anti-tumor activity, pipeline expansion building on Phase 2 data, and expectations regarding the potential clinical benefits of the Bria-OTS+ platform, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@briacell.com