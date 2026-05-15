Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 14:12 Uhr
286 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gather Momentum, Lead Cross-Border Prosperity - 2026 HOTELEX Shanghai Concludes Successfully, Unlocking New Opportunities for the Global Hotel & Catering Industry

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 30th March to 2nd April 2026, the 34th Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo (HOTELEX Shanghai 2026) successfully concluded at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). As a core cluster exhibition of the Tourism Plus Shanghai and an annual weathervane of the global hotel and catering industry, this expo, relied on a super scale of 400,000 square meters and a strong lineup of 4,018 high-quality global exhibitors, setting a new high of 303,576 professional visitors.

The expo covers a full range of exhibition categories including hotel supplies, catering equipment, coffee and tea, baking and desserts, food raw materials, supply chain services, and central kitchen equipment. It has achieved significant breakthroughs in overseas layout, becoming a core bridge connecting global hotel and catering resources and promoting cross-border cooperation, and building a high-quality platform for overseas practitioners to enter the Chinese market and explore global business opportunities.

The expo saw a remarkable rise in international participation, with the overseas segment standing out as a major highlight. A total of 18,431 overseas visitors attended, marking a 48.08% increase year-on-year and covering 189 countries and regions, led by Malaysia, South Korea and Russia. To meet global demand, three business matching sessions focused on Malaysia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East/North America, connecting 117 buyers from 23 countries with 81 domestic exhibitors. Collaborating closely with industry associations and leading enterprises worldwide, the expo organized 46 targeted buyer groups comprising 4,323 VIP purchasers, including major international buyers from Argentina, Australia, Germany and the United States, forming an efficient cross-border business ecosystem.

Beyond efficient overseas business matching and high-quality buyer resources, the expo also served as a comprehensive experience and exchange platform. It featured 13 themed exhibition areas, linking professional exhibitions with the consumer market. Meanwhile, 33 high-end forums gathered 495 industry leaders to share cutting-edge trends, alongside 17 international competitions for global professionals. Supported by 392 media partners, the expo recorded over 329 million online exposures, further enhancing its global influence.

HOTELEX Shanghai 2027 will be held again at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from 30th March to 2nd April 2027. We sincerely invite global hotel and catering industry practitioners, purchasers and investors to gather in Shanghai to attend the industry event and seize cross-border business opportunities.

Booth Inquiry:
Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.com
Media Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Program:
Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981102/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gather-momentum-lead-cross-border-prosperity--2026-hotelex-shanghai-concludes-successfully-unlocking-new-opportunities-for-the-global-hotel--catering-industry-302773530.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.