Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Mag Mile Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MMCP) ("Mag Mile" or the "Company"), a national commercial real estate mortgage banking and capital advisory firm, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 205% year-over-year to $2.38 million, compared to $780,500 in Q1 2025.

Gross profit increased 173% to $698,293, compared to $256,080 in the prior-year period.

Net income improved to $301,433, versus $9,714 in Q1 2025.

Cash increased to approximately $644,000 as of March 31, 2026.

Generated positive operating cash flow of $130,339 during the quarter.

Stockholders' equity improved from a deficit position of $(290,333) at year-end 2025 to positive equity of $11,100.

Operational Momentum Driven by Large Institutional Transactions

The Company's strong performance was driven by increased commercial real estate financing activity, including the successful closing of a $79.5 million refinance transaction for HKB Hotels Group, which generated approximately $1.39 million in gross revenue.

Mag Mile experienced significant momentum in the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) market, which management described as 'very active in Q1.'

The Company generated approximately $1.19 million of securitization fees and approximately $1.19 million of success fees during the quarter.

Management Commentary

"We believe Q1 2026 represents a major inflection point for Mag Mile Capital," said Rushi Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Mag Mile Capital.

"Delivering over 200% revenue growth and achieving meaningful profitability in a challenging commercial real estate environment demonstrates the strength of our platform, our lender relationships, and our ability to execute complex institutional transactions."

"We are seeing increased activity across the CMBS and structured finance markets, while a growing wave of commercial real estate maturities is creating substantial refinancing demand nationwide. We believe Mag Mile is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on these trends."

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Mag Mile continues to expand its national commercial real estate finance platform across multiple states.

The Company continues development of CapLogiq, its proprietary commercial real estate origination software platform utilizing automation and artificial intelligence.

Management remains focused on expanding originations nationwide, increasing institutional lender relationships, recruiting top-producing originators, and pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash totaled approximately $644,116 as of March 31, 2026.

Working capital totaled approximately $169,103.

Management believes the Company's improving profitability profile and positive operating cash flow position Mag Mile for continued growth in 2026.

About Mag Mile Capital, Inc.

Mag Mile Capital, Inc. is a Chicago-based commercial real estate mortgage banking and capital advisory firm specializing in debt and equity placement across all major real estate asset classes nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297623

Source: Mag Mile Capital