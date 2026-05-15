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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 13:26
4,662 Euro
-1,65 % -0,078
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6544,74614:34
4,6544,74614:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 14:22 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nordic American Tankers Limited - Recent contracts in a solid market

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


Below is information related to contracts that have been concluded recently.

Please note that the $ numbers and periods are approximations.

Our customers, leasing our ships, are large companies.

Operating costs of our vessels are below $ 10,000 per day.

The present market conditions result in strengthening of the cash position of Nordic American Tankers - impacting positively the ability to pay dividend.

March - $150,000 over 60 days

March - $75,000/day over 65 days

April - $198,000 over 68 days

May - $ 75,000 over 300 days

May - $ 95,000 over 70 days.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171

For further information please see our homepage www.nat.bm


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.