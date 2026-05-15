Perth, West Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended 31 March 2026.

Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.

MD&A Link: https://www.besra.com/bez_mda-31-march-2026-draft-nrfc-commentscan_dms_1016743487-2-v4-final-clean/

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Link: https://www.besra.com/bez-interim-consolidated-fs-for-period-ended-31-march-2026-31032026-v3-final/

This announcement was authorized for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297621

Source: Besra Gold Inc.