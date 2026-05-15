NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands and TGI Solar Power Group Forge a Collaborative Partnership to Expand AI Compute Infrastructure Globally

Agreement to Combine Modular AI Compute, Energy-Integrated Infrastructure, and Revenue-Sharing Model Expected to be Valued at $25 Million

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / NetBrands Corp., a Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the "Company"), today announced that it had forged a collaborative partnership with TGI Solar Power Group, Inc (OTC PINK:TSPG), forging another alliance to accelerate the global expansion of secure, high-density AI Compute Infrastructure. This alliance builds directly on NetBrands' March 2026 announcement of international expansion by introducing advanced modular compute capabilities powered by TGI's energy-integrated solutions. Together, the companies plan to develop and launch a next-generation platform designed to deliver secure, locally controlled AI infrastructure at scale.

Under the terms of the arrangement, NetBrands will participate alongside TGI Solar Power Group Inc, launching and integrating high-density compute with modular deployment capabilities, enabling the Company to scale compute capacity in a capital-efficient manner while preserving financial flexibility. The total transaction is anticipated to be valued at $25 million, with a portion of the consideration payable through licensing fees and the remainder to be realized through revenue-sharing arrangements.

It will address the critical global demand for secure, locally controlled AI infrastructure. The platform is designed to maintain data residency, enhance operational efficiency, and enable rapid scaling by aligning compute capacity with on-site energy resources, a necessity as the industry moves toward the "Inference Flip," where real-time AI execution outpaces model training in demand.

Key features of the architecture include:

Modular, liquid-cooled 40-foot pods for rapid deployment under 90 days

Proprietary energy recovery and thermal management systems to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Native geofencing, air-gapped security, and compliance frameworks tailored for regulated environments

Support for tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA) and digital ownership

The Company will be able to tokenize Real World Assets (RWA) and offer digital ownership via the launch of tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEX), broadening access for global investors and stakeholders. The alliance will initially focus on strategic project sites in Florida and Kazakhstan. The architecture includes modular liquid-cooled pods, proprietary energy recovery systems, and a compliance-oriented framework designed for highly regulated environments.

Paul Adler, CEO of NetBrands Corp., added: "This partnership with TGI marks a significant step in our evolution toward technology-driven growth. By combining modular AI infrastructure with sustainable energy integration and tokenization capabilities, we are creating new value streams while positioning NetBrands at the forefront of the sovereign AI and digital asset economy."

The collaboration enhances NetBrands' global expansion strategy and positions both companies to capture opportunities in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND) please visit our website.

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID: NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with company rapidly growing its industrial-scale crypto mining operations through procurement of next generation mining equipment and seeks for M&A and JV opportunities in the blockchain sector, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC: TSPG) is a diversified technology and sustainable infrastructure company. TGI is dedicated to the development of sovereign infrastructure, high-density compute facilities, and autonomous execution platforms that support global economic resilience.

For more information on TGI Solar Power Group, Inc, please visit www.tgipower.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: NetBrands Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/netbrands-and-tgi-solar-power-group-forge-a-collaborative-partnership-1167042