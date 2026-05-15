Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Announces Colter Hanson As President Of Kingsway Skilled Trades

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that Colter Hanson has been named President of Kingsway Skilled Trades.

"I am thrilled to share that Colter Hanson has assumed leadership of our Kingsway Skilled Trades platform," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "Colter is a high-character individual who has repeatedly proven himself in dynamic operating environments. His commitment to operational excellence and service leadership make him a great fit to head our growing Kingsway Skilled Trades platform.

"At the same time, I would like to express my appreciation to Rob Casper, who helped stand up Kingsway Skilled Trades and who recently departed the Company, for his contributions over the past year. I wish him every future success.

"Colter has hit the ground running and is already working closely with the leadership teams at our three plumbing subsidiaries. As we enter the seasonally stronger summer months, I believe Kingsway Skilled Trades is poised for an exceptional year. I look forward to partnering with Colter as he builds a much larger and more valuable Kingsway Skilled Trades platform."

"I am honored to step into the role of President at Kingsway Skilled Trades, and am incredibly grateful to Kingsway for the opportunity," said Mr. Hanson. "My immediate focus is to provide hands-on support to our current plumbing operations so they have the tools and resources to continue to scale. At the same time, I am excited to keep growing our footprint by acquiring exceptional companies that align with our culture and vision for Kingsway Skilled Trades. Kingsway is a fantastic home for market-leading trades businesses looking for an ownership transition, and I see tremendous opportunity ahead to partner with additional high-caliber teams."

About Mr. Hanson

Colter Hanson is the President of Kingsway Skilled Trades, a Kingsway subsidiary that owns and operates market-leading trades businesses. Prior to Kingsway, Mr. Hanson served as an Engagement Manager for McKinsey & Company where he focused on operational excellence and value creation for clients in the manufacturing and power generation verticals.

Mr. Hanson is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Hanson subsequently served in the United States Navy as a nuclear submarine officer. He spent the final two years of his military service at the Pentagon, supporting the United States Navy's Director of Operations and Plans. In 2020, Mr. Hanson transitioned from the military to earn his MBA at Harvard Business School.

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of any such words does not mean that a statement is a not a forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Kingsway management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from the events, performance, and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-announces-colter-hanson-as-president-of-kingsway-skilled-tr-1167269