EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Looking To Potentially Generate Income In The Current Interest Rate Environment? Check Out Actively-Managed ETF QVOL



15.05.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Federal Reserve has stopped cutting interest rates thanks to persistent inflation, a war in Iran that has sent gas prices soaring and geopolitical tensions that don't appear to be abating. At its most recent meeting in April, the Fed did as expected and held its benchmark fund rate at between 3.5% and 3.75%. But what wasn't expected was the dissent within the Federal Reserve. Instead of a unanimous vote, the FOMC was split 8-4, with Fed officials expressing different reasons for their vote. It was the first time since 1992 that there was dissent among the ranks. While the markets had expected the Fed to hold rates steady, they weren't expecting the dissent, which has led to uncertainty about what the Fed will do next. After all, the word on Wall Street is that the Fed will keep rates unchanged for the remainder of 2026 and potentially into 2027. But if inflation continues to increase and the job market slows, some investors speculate the Fed may change course and even raise rates . Options Abound Either way, this has compounded volatility, shining a spotlight on instruments for income-seeking investors. After all, with interest rates still elevated, it means they can potentially capture attractive yields on cash, dividends and fixed-income holdings. It can be even better for options investors because increased uncertainty drives up premiums, creating more opportunities to generate upfront income and allowing for more strategic entry and exit points in a fluctuating market. That's particularly true if income investors are focused on the Nasdaq, which is full of big tech companies that are still growing despite the current chaos. When investors are nervous about wars or the Fed's next move, they often tend to pay higher prices for the insurance that options provide. If you are an investor who is selling those options, you get to pocket the fees month after month, all the while getting exposure to some of the biggest names in tech. You could essentially be getting paid a premium to wait out the storm with some of the most valuable companies in the world. Take Advantage Of Uncertainty With The Infrastructure Capital Nasdaq Option Income ETF That in turn shines a spotlight on the recently launched Infrastructure Capital Nasdaq Option Income ETF (NASDAQ: QVOL). Brought to you by Infrastructure Capital Advisors, which manages over $3.5 billion as of 04/30/2026, the ETF seeks to generate high monthly income from options premiums and dividends from the fund's equity holdings. The ETF invests at least 80% of its net assets in stocks and option contracts that give it exposure to the Nasdaq Composite Index. QVOL is run by Infrastructure Capital founder, CEO and lead portfolio manager Jay D. Hatfield , who brings with him nearly thirty years of experience in the financial markets, offering a broad perspective on stocks, options and investing. Thanks to his extensive experience as an investment banker, portfolio manager and research director, investors get access to a seasoned investor who has proven success in his approach to investing. Who said you can't generate income in volatile times? With the QVOL ETF you get exposure to the big names in tech, plus monthly income potential. A Hands-On Approach With QVOL Hatfield and his team actively manage QVOL, deploying the firm's proprietary investment process, which includes screening for companies with positive earnings and forward-looking statements, establishing price targets using earnings estimates and a dynamic relative valuation framework based on the relationship between price, earnings and growth, while also seeking high yield by writing options on single stocks and index options that reflect the firm's price targets. Plus, the asset management firm employs volatility management strategies to boost income and manages risk daily, something investors can't say of other passively-managed income option ETFs. The goal of QLOV is threefold: to generate high monthly income, capture upside by selecting equities and options driven by quantitative and qualitative analysis and to be as tax efficient as possible. Regarding the latter point, the ETF has a built-in "in-kind mechanism" that allows it to potentially avoid realizing capital gains and lower transaction costs. This can lower investors' tax liability, which in turn can boost their net returns. Plus, index options classified as 1256 contracts offer potential tax benefits because they are taxed at a 60/40 rate, where 60% of gains are treated as long-term capital gains and 40% as short-term, regardless of how long the position was held. The ETF is also cheap with a gross expense ratio of just 0.82%, and that's for an actively managed fund with management fees of 0.8%. The Fed is keeping rates steady for now as uncertainty looms large, creating a volatile but still potentially optimistic environment, particularly for investors who want income and growth. With QVOL, they get the best of both worlds: exposure to some of the world's most important tech companies, monthly income and growth potential, all from an actively managed, low-cost ETF. To learn more about QVOL and get started investing, click here . Important Information Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the ETF, please click here https://www.infracapfund.com/QVOL . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk including the risk of principal loss. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history prior to the date of this Prospectus. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in securities, currencies or other investments, including risks relating to leverage, imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, high price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty credit, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. Options transactions involve special risks that may make it difficult or impossible to close a position when the Fund desires. The prices of securities the Adviser believes are undervalued may not appreciate as anticipated or may go down, the valuations may never improve or returns on value equity securities may be less than returns on other styles of investing or the overall stock market. Leverage is investment exposure which exceeds the initial amount invested. When the Fund borrows money for investment purposes, or when the Fund engages in certain derivative transactions, such as options, the Fund may become leveraged. A high portfolio turnover rate (portfolio turnover in excess of 100% of the average value of the Fund's portfolio) has the potential to result in the realization and distribution to shareholders of higher capital gains, which may subject you to a higher tax liability. ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns QVOL is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. The Nasdaq is a stock exchange, aka a marketplace where investors can buy and sell shares of publicly traded companies. The Nasdaq Composite is a stock market index composed of thousands of stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, with a particular emphasis on technology-related companies. Established in 1971, it is known for featuring a wide range of companies - from established giants like Apple and Microsoft to smaller, fast-growing firms - reflecting a broad cross-section of the U.S. technology sector. The index is market capitalization-weighted, meaning that larger companies have a greater influence on its overall performance, and it is commonly used as a benchmark to gauge the health and trends of the technology-driven segments of the American economy. Nasdaq is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporation") and is licensed for use by Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC. The Product has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Product is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT. Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





15.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News