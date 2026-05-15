EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare

From Aging In Place To AI: A Roundup Of LogicMark's Evolving Story Assisting Older Americans Live More Independent Lives



15.05.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Americans are getting older, but that doesn't mean they are slowing down. By 2040, 25% of the U.S. population will likely be 65 or older, and a large portion of them will continue to live active, independent lives. This generation of older adults is opting to age in place, pursue passions, stay socially connected and maintain the lifestyles they've built, a sharp contrast to the more sedentary habits of generations past. While today's aging baby boomers are empowered, their desire for autonomy also brings challenges that traditional safety technologies often aren't designed to address. Many of the products are reactive, kicking in only after an incident such as a fall or medical event. To fully support an independent lifestyle as the population ages, safety technology must evolve to become predictive, integrated and unobtrusive. That's exactly why LogicMark Inc. (OTC: LGMK), with nearly two decades of experience in the personal safety industry, developed an entire suite of solutions, including personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and a connected care platform. Each is purpose-built to empower older adults with the independence they want and the protection they deserve. Personal Emergency Response With A Twist LogicMark's approach to personal emergency response systems (PERS) reflects how the category is evolving. Unlike the status quo, in which PERS are largely stand-alone devices, LogicMark integrates its hardware into an AI-driven connected care ecosystem that collects, processes and analyzes data. Through its Caring Platform as a Service (CPaaS), data from LogicMark's products is collected and analyzed to provide critical insights and notifications to users. With personalized remote monitoring, caregivers can be notified immediately if a patient's device leaves its preset location boundary or a fall is detected. LogicMark views its CPaaS platform as the next evolution of personal safety, moving beyond emergency response toward predictive, connected care that supports aging in place. Consider LogicMark's Freedom Alert Cargiver app. Through the app, caregivers can monitor fall status, device health, battery and more. The app prioritizes the users' experience, allowing scheduling across multiple devices with multiple caretakers or family members. Additionally, because it's connected over Wi-Fi and mobile networks, loved ones are easy to reach. The older adult maintains their autonomy, and their loved ones and caregivers have peace of mind. Preventive Not Reactive To support an independent lifestyle, the technology needs to be preventive instead of reactive. After all, what good is a device if it only responds after an older adult experiences a fall or medical emergency? Calling for help is critical, but the real opportunity lies in identifying risk before an incident ever occurs. That's what LogicMark's patented, AI-powered Care Village Digital Twin technology is intended to do. The technology creates a real-time virtual model of the individual being monitored, continuously analyzing health, behavioral and activity data to identify patterns, detect deviations and predict potential health events before they happen. This enables caregivers to take proactive, preventive steps rather than react after the fact. Using data from the CPaaS platform, the Digital Twin builds a baseline wellness profile for each person under care. Caregivers are notified of the potential risk if the person falls below the baseline, drawing on the company's extensive experience in emergency response and alert systems. Consider a 65-year-old woman who typically walks 10,000 steps a day with her elderly friends around the neighborhood. Suddenly, her step count drops from 10,000 to 5,000 steps per day. On its own, that change may seem minor. But when viewed alongside her historical activity levels, routines, movement patterns and other behavioral data, it may signal an elevated risk of a fall, illness or other health event. If this shift continues, LogicMark's AI could predict that a fall or health emergency is imminent and notify loved ones or caregivers. LogicMark's digital twin is unique because it draws from personalized and individualized data to create a baseline profile that is unique to that device user. LogicMark has real-time, powerful first-party data at its fingertips directly from the devices. Each device user has their own digital twin, so LogicMark has a large pool of data to pull from, and each will evolve as more information - such as behaviors, activities, falls, locations, steps and medication data - is added. By transforming care from reactive to proactive, LogicMark's Digital Twin technology empowers older adults to live independently, confidently and safely, and also seeks to improve patient outcomes. Privacy At The Center Of It All When it comes to PERS technology, privacy is of paramount importance. LogicMark says it goes to great lengths to make sure the data of the person under management is protected at all times. For good reason: If it falls into the wrong hands, it could be used for stigmatization, discrimination, elder fraud and even abuse. To protect data, LogicMark incorporates patented tokenization and privacy technologies throughout its devices and platform. Its patent-protected technology enables encrypted data sharing with strict access controls. That ensures sensitive personal health data is secure, yet available when it's urgently needed. LogicMark extends that protection even further through patent-covered blockchain architecture, encrypted data containers and secure data management technologies. Using blockchain makes it extremely difficult and almost impossible for third parties to access, tamper with or change data. By encrypting it, the information is protected from falling into unauthorized hands. The company offers data security equivalent to HIPAA standards. LogicMark's focus on protecting users' data has enabled it to maintain its reputation as a trusted supplier and innovator in the health technology and personal safety industry, reports the company. That commitment to both innovation and privacy reflects a broader reality: Americans want to age in place, maintain their independence and stay connected-without sacrificing control over their personal information. LogicMark is helping them achieve that with its suite of products and software. Driven by AI and with a relentless focus on privacy, the company is demonstrating its commitment to its vision of being a trusted innovator in empowering older people to live life on their own terms. Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





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