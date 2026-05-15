MEXC's First USD1 Event Concludes with Over 160K Participants & $2.4 Billion in Futures Trading Volume

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced the successful conclusion of its inaugural USD1 event series on May 13. The event attracted more than 161,773 participants, while new users generated a cumulative Futures trading volume of $2.4 billion, highlighting strong market demand for the USD1 ecosystem.

Event Recap

Since launching in April, MEXC has rolled out a comprehensive USD1 event ecosystem spanning trading, yield opportunities, and user incentives.

The event drew strong market attention from the outset. In early April, MEXC became one of the first exchanges to launch the USD1 Launchpool, allowing users to stake USD1 to earn WLFI tokens. Rewards were calculated and distributed hourly, and users could redeem their staked assets at any time. This low-barrier and highly flexible participation model quickly attracted a large number of users.

On the trading side, MEXC was also among the first platforms to launch multiple USD1 Spot and Futures trading pairs, covering major assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP, as well as tokenized assets such as XAUT. Combined with a limited-time zero-fee trading promotion, the initiative significantly reduced trading costs for users. By using USD1 as unified collateral for Futures trading, users were able to reduce the impact of crypto market volatility on their margin assets, providing a more stable foundation for executing trading strategies.

On the rewards side, the platform introduced a variety of WLFI incentive programs, enabling users to earn WLFI tokens through multiple participation methods, with APRs reaching as high as 12%. During the event period, more than one million WLFI tokens were distributed as rewards, continuously attracting new users to the USD1 ecosystem.

In addition, the USD1 trading competition delivered strong engagement, with a 3 million WLFI prize pool further boosting trading activity across USD1 trading pairs. The number of registered participants grew from nearly 100,000 in the first month to more than 160,000 by the end of the event, demonstrating the sustained market appeal of the USD1 event series.

Looking Ahead

The successful conclusion of the inaugural USD1 event series also coincides with the important milestone of MEXC's 8th anniversary. Guided by its "Infinite Opportunities" vision, MEXC is accelerating its brand upgrade and will continue expanding its offerings around high-quality assets through a broader range of trading products, yield opportunities, and user incentive programs. The platform remains committed to helping global users capture unlimited opportunities in the crypto market with lower costs and greater efficiency.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Contact

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