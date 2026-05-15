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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 14:54 Uhr
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AION V Achieves Another Milestone: Global Sales Up 179% in April, Ranks First in J.D. Power Compact BEV APEAL Study

GUANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April of this year, AION V saw a 179% year-over-year increase in global sales, continuing its strong growth momentum. AION V is now available in multiple countries and regions around the world, including Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia, with plans to enter markets such as the UK, Spain, and France in the near future. The sustained popularity of AION V across global markets is underpinned by its outstanding product quality and solid user word-of-mouth reputation.

This strong word-of-mouth has been fully validated by authoritative research. In the J.D. Power 2026 China New Energy Vehicle Product Appeal Index (NEV-APEAL) study, the AION V achieved a score of 837 points, ranking first in the compact battery electric SUV segment. The study focuses on real-world vehicle ownership experiences between 2 and 6 months, measuring owner satisfaction and appeal across dimensions such as driving, charging, and intelligence. Behind this high score lies genuine affection and recognition from AION V owners.

Safety has always been the strongest foundation of the AION V. Designed to meet five-star safety standards, it is equipped with the advanced Magazine Battery 2.0 technology and a class-leading 2.3-meter ultra-long side curtain airbag. The model has also received the highest five-star safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

With its all-round product strengths, the AION V has earned strong recognition from professional media and consumers across multiple overseas markets. In Australia, it was named a finalist for the Drive Car of the Year 2026 - Best Electric Vehicle Under AUD 60,000 award by leading media outlet Drive. In Southeast Asia, it won awards including "2025 Category A Electric SUV of the Year" in Singapore and "Most Popular Electric Vehicle" in Indonesia. These honors are a strong testament to the global competitiveness of the AION V.

From sales growth to authoritative awards, from uncompromising safety to global recognition, the AION V is becoming a benchmark for Chinese intelligent electric SUVs on the world stage. GAC will continue to uphold its mission of creating high-quality intelligent electric products for global users, while accelerating its journey toward an even broader international stage.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981090/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aion-v-achieves-another-milestone-global-sales-up-179-in-april-ranks-first-in-jd-power-compact-bev-apeal-study-302773554.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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