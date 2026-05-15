New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Lynn Martin Calls for AI Coordination as U.S. Business Representative in Shanghai

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 15th

The stock market is set to round out a winning week after President Trump finishes a historic two-day Beijing Summit.

NYSE President Lynn Martin joined the U.S. Presidential Delegation for President Trump's state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

After the summit, Martin traveled to Shanghai for a ministerial forum as part of APEC 2026 and called for global AI coordination.

Before America's 250th birthday, which is 50 days away, the NYSE released a video showcasing its storied history alongside U.S. growth.

Opening Bell

Horizon Investments commemorates the firm's outcome-oriented ETFs

Closing Bell

Macy's (NYSE: M) celebrates 50 days until the 50th Macy's fireworks

Read the full summary of NYSE President Lynn Martin's remarks in Shanghai: Click here

Watch the NYSE's historical evolution over 250 years of American ingenuity: Click here

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981160/NYSE_May_15_Market_Update.mp4

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

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