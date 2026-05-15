RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Nova Minerals' Exclusive Investor Webinar on May 21

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on May 21, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Nova Minerals Limited (Nasdaq:NVA).

The exclusive event, recorded on site in Alaska, will feature Nova Minerals' CEO and Executive Director, Christopher Gerteisen.

Gerteisen will discuss the company's progress over the past quarter, outline the company's plans for the antimony project, and present video footage highlighting the substantial volume of mining and processing equipment Nova transported to the Estelle site during this year's winter freight haul operations, including an overview of its intended use. He will also review the company's significant exploration results from last season, including discoveries at Portage Pass, West Wing, and RPM, provide an update on PFS test work for the gold project, and discuss the share and warrant scheme documents recently distributed to all holders for voting on the company's proposed re-domiciliation to the United States.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/NVA/86288361083

Questions can be pre-submitted to NVA@redchip.com.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits into production and securing a US domestic supply of the critical mineral antimony. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in Alaska, a tier-one mining jurisdiction.

Estelle hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources, and more than 20 prospects distributed along a 35-kilometre mineralized trend, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. In parallel, Nova is advancing its critical minerals strategy, fully-funded by a US$43.4 million U.S. Department of War award to develop a domestic antimony supply chain, targeted for production in late 2026/2027.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au

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RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

NVA@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-nova-minerals-exclusive-investor-webinar-on-may-21-1167334