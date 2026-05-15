Black Book Research: EHDS Readiness Shifts from EU Policy to Provider Budget and Vendor Accountability

Black Book Research's Pre-HIMSS26 Europe study of 881 healthcare leaders across 14 countries finds European Health Data Space readiness is now a provider funding, vendor accountability, and data execution challenge

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Black Book Research today released pre-HIMSS26 Europe findings from a 14-country study of 881 healthcare technology, finance, clinical informatics, procurement, and data governance leaders, concluding that European Health Data Space readiness is no longer primarily a Brussels policy debate. It is now a provider execution test involving funding, vendor commitments, EHR readiness, data quality, and secondary-use operations.

The study, conducted across medical offices, hospitals, regional provider networks, public-sector health systems, and NHS-scale digital health environments, found that healthcare organizations are increasingly familiar with EHDS policy goals but remain unevenly prepared to fund and operationalize the transition.

"EHDS has left Brussels. Now hospitals have to pay for it," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "This is no longer a policy discussion about interoperability in principle. It is a budget test, a vendor accountability test, and a data-quality test. Providers that cannot point to funded 2026-2028 plans, signed supplier commitments, and operational secondary-use controls are not EHDS-ready. They are merely EHDS-aware."

Black Book's pre-HIMSS26 Europe research indicates that the EHDS conversation has shifted decisively from regulatory interpretation to implementation capability. Healthcare leaders are no longer asking only what EHDS requires. They are asking who will pay for readiness, which vendors will be contractually accountable, whether current EHR stacks can meet expected security and interoperability requirements, and whether provider data estates are usable without extensive manual remediation.

The Black Book study evaluated EHDS readiness across five practical execution domains:

Dedicated 2026-2028 budget planning

Credible vendor roadmaps with timelines, costs, and contractual commitments

Standardized, coded, consent-aware, research-ready data quality

EHR stack assessment against expected EHDS security and interoperability requirements

Operational preparation for secondary use, including opt-outs, permits, audit trails, and secure processing environments

Budget Is the New Readiness Test

Black Book identified budget readiness as one of the clearest indicators of whether providers are moving from EHDS awareness to EHDS execution. For many organizations, awareness of EHDS is now widespread, but separate funding for 2026-2028 implementation remains inconsistent.

"Hospitals cannot comply with EHDS through strategy documents," Brown said. "They need line-item funding for data quality, consent architecture, vendor upgrades, integration, security controls, auditability, and secondary-use workflows. Without budget ownership, EHDS becomes an unfunded mandate inside the provider enterprise."

Black Book advises healthcare organizations to identify EHDS-related spending across capital budgets, operating budgets, EHR upgrade plans, data platform investments, interoperability programs, cybersecurity controls, legal and compliance workstreams, and clinical informatics initiatives.

Vendor Promises Are Under New Scrutiny

Vendor accountability emerged as a central concern among surveyed leaders. Black Book found that providers are increasingly dissatisfied with broad supplier assurances around interoperability and compliance. Buyers now want specific EHDS roadmaps that include delivery timelines, product dependencies, commercial terms, contractual commitments, certification assumptions, data export capabilities, consent support, audit functionality, and implementation responsibilities.

The study identifies EHR and EMR vendors, interoperability platforms, consent-management vendors, identity and access vendors, data platform suppliers, analytics and research platforms, cybersecurity vendors, and managed-service providers as key vendor categories requiring EHDS accountability.

"The vendor question is no longer, 'Are you watching EHDS?'" Brown said. "The question is, 'What exactly will you deliver, when will it be available, what will it cost, what is contractually guaranteed, and what remains our responsibility?'"

Black Book recommends that healthcare organizations add EHDS-specific terms to new procurements, renewals, managed-service agreements, EHR upgrade plans, interoperability contracts, hosting arrangements, and data platform agreements.

The Data Quality Gap May Be Bigger Than the Interoperability Gap

Black Book's study found that the EHDS transition exposes a deeper issue than data exchange alone: the condition of the underlying data.

Many provider organizations can exchange documents, produce reports, or connect systems, but that does not mean they can produce standardized, coded, consent-aware, research-ready datasets without manual clean-up. Black Book identifies this as one of the most underestimated cost centers in EHDS readiness.

Common risk areas include free-text-heavy clinical documentation, inconsistent local coding practices, fragmented consent records, variable specialty templates, incomplete metadata, weak data provenance, inconsistent patient matching, and poor alignment between operational EHR data and research-ready datasets.

"Interoperability gets the headlines, but data quality gets the invoice," Brown said. "EHDS will expose organizations that can move data but cannot make it reusable, trusted, permission-aware, and fit for research or regulated secondary use."

Black Book cautions that data quality cannot be treated as a late-stage technical clean-up task. It must be funded and managed as a core EHDS readiness workstream.

EHR Readiness Extends Beyond the Core System

The study also finds that many provider organizations risk defining EHR readiness too narrowly. Most healthcare environments operate complex clinical data stacks that extend well beyond a single EHR or EMR platform.

A full EHDS readiness review may need to include core EHRs, specialty systems, laboratory information systems, imaging systems, prescribing applications, clinical portals, patient portals, integration engines, document repositories, data warehouses, consent tools, identity systems, analytics platforms, and managed-service environments.

"The EHR stack is broader than the EHR brand," Brown said. "Hospitals need to map EHDS exposure across every system that creates, stores, transforms, secures, transmits, or analyzes patient data."

Black Book warns that an upgraded or certified core EHR may not resolve downstream gaps in consent propagation, terminology mapping, secondary-use dataset creation, secure processing, access controls, audit logging, or data quality.

Secondary Use Is the Operational Stress Test

Secondary use of health data is emerging as one of the most complex EHDS readiness domains. Black Book's findings indicate that many organizations are still early in preparing for opt-outs, permits, audit trails, secure processing environments, pseudonymization, researcher access controls, and data release governance.

Black Book concludes that secondary-use readiness cannot be delegated solely to research departments. It requires coordinated execution across privacy, legal, cybersecurity, clinical governance, informatics, data engineering, compliance, procurement, and executive leadership.

"Secondary use is not a research-office workflow," Brown said. "It is an enterprise operating model. Providers need to prove they can manage permissions, prepare datasets, secure access, log activity, prevent misuse, and close the loop with auditable evidence."

Black Book recommends that providers conduct a simulated secondary-use request before live compliance pressure increases. The simulation should test intake, eligibility review, patient restriction handling, dataset preparation, secure access, audit logging, approval documentation, monitoring, and closure.

Pre-HIMSS26 Europe Market Signal

Black Book is releasing the study ahead of HIMSS26 Europe to sharpen the market conversation around EHDS from general interoperability strategy to operational execution.

At HIMSS26 Europe, Black Book expects provider leaders to press vendors for evidence of readiness, not generic positioning. The firm anticipates heightened buyer scrutiny around EHDS-aligned roadmaps, upgrade costs, certification strategy, data quality tooling, consent management, secure processing environments, and contractual accountability.

"HIMSS Europe will be a proving ground for EHDS claims," Brown said. "Healthcare leaders should use the event to ask vendors for evidence: what is ready, what is roadmapped, what is priced, what is contractually committed, and what is still unfunded on the provider side."

Black Book's EHDS Readiness Actions for Providers

Black Book recommends that healthcare organizations complete five actions before finalizing 2026-2028 digital investment plans:

Create a dedicated EHDS readiness budget line.

Obtain written EHDS roadmaps from core vendors.

Assess data quality across priority clinical domains.

Map EHDS exposure across the full clinical data stack.

Test a secondary-use workflow from request through audit closure.

Black Book also recommends that provider organizations classify EHDS readiness costs into six implementation categories: vendor upgrades, integration and interoperability, data quality remediation, consent and privacy operations, cybersecurity and audit controls, and secondary-use infrastructure.

Black Book Research surveyed 881 respondents across 14 European countries, representing healthcare IT, finance, digital transformation, procurement, data governance, clinical informatics, and operational leadership roles. Respondents represented medical offices, hospitals, regional care organizations, public-sector health systems, and NHS-scale national and regional digital health environments. The study assessed EHDS readiness across five dimensions: budget, vendor confidence, data quality, EHR certification readiness, and secondary-use operations.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology market research and global public opinion research firm focused on healthcare IT, digital transformation, vendor performance, interoperability, cybersecurity, analytics, patient engagement, clinical systems, and provider technology adoption. Black Book conducts vendor-agnostic, crowdsourced research among healthcare executives, clinicians, technology users, financial leaders, and operational stakeholders.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ehds-readiness-shifts-from-eu-policy-to-provider-budget-and-vendor-ac-1167346