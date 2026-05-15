Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BBWO 2026: Great Success for the First Canadian Edition of the Barolo and Barbaresco World Opening

MILAN, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of BBWO in Canada was a huge success with the public and generated a great enthusiasm. Approximately 650 participants, including trade and hospitality professionals, and about 150 wine enthusiasts attended.

The Barolo and Barbaresco Consortium gave Canadian professionals the opportunity to taste its wines at the Liberty Grand in Toronto. The event, which is the largest international tasting dedicated to these two Piedmontese appellations, took the form of a walk-around tasting accompanied by a buffet of appetizers and enriched by the presence of an expert and passionate audience.

The event was organized by the Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani Protection Consortium in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Toronto.

"The feedback from producers at the conclusion of this edition of the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening on May 12, 2026, was very positive. The industry professionals we met in Ontario proved to be extremely professional, knowledgeable, and eager to deepen their understanding of our wines. Choosing Canada, and Ontario in particular, means investing in a market that boasts a long tradition of consuming our products, but one that requires constant promotion and communication efforts, especially given the numerous wineries that have emerged over the past twenty years.

"The presence of nearly 170 producers and with over 350 wine labels, the event represented an extraordinary and unprecedented opportunity for industry professionals. There was also widespread praise for the event's organization and for the consumer-focused session, which was aimed at collectors and consumers. For us, the end consumer plays a central role: those who choose and purchase a bottle deserve our utmost attention and respect. It is essential that both intermediaries and consumers are always informed about the evolution and new developments of our product," states Sergio Germano, president of the Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani Protection Consortium.

Photos available at the link

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981069/BBWO_2026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973874/5972733/BBWO_2026_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/great-success-for-the-first-canadian-edition-of-the-barolo-and-barbaresco-world-opening-302773446.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.