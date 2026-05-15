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PR Newswire
15.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Bybit Launches BTC Pizza Day Promotion for Bybit Card Holders

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched a special BTC Pizza Day campaign that gives eligible users the chance to receive a 20 USDT reimbursement after purchasing pizza with their Bybit Card.

The promotion will run from May 15, 2026, at 00:00 UTC to May 25, 2026, at 23:59 UTC. Rewards are limited to the first 500 eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

To join the campaign, users must purchase any pizza using their Bybit Card during the event period. Participants are also required to record the full payment process, clearly showing the successful payment screen with the Bybit Card.

After completing the purchase, users must post the video publicly on X, formerly known as Twitter, tag @Bybit_Official and include the hashtag BybitPizzaDay.

The post must include the following caption: "2026 BTC Pizza Day, I bought a pizza withBybit Card. Please reimburse me to my UID: *****, @Bybit_Official." Participants should replace the asterisks with their own UID.

Users must then submit their UID and the link to their X post through the official Google Form. Bybit said rewards will be distributed to the first 500 valid submissions, with each eligible user receiving one 20 USDT reimbursement. Rewards will be credited within seven business days after the campaign ends.

Only purchases made with a Bybit Card will qualify for the promotion. Private or deleted social media posts will not be accepted, and each UID may participate only once.

BTC Pizza Day marks the anniversary of the first known real-world Bitcoin purchase in 2010, when two pizzas were bought using Bitcoin. The event is widely recognized across the crypto industry as a symbol of cryptocurrency adoption and everyday utility.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981093/image2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-btc-pizza-day-promotion-for-bybit-card-holders-302773476.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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