Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 15:18 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Rides BILL Trading Momentum with 77% CEX Market Share

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been most popular marketplace for buying and selling BILL, the native token of the Billions network. On Bybit Spot, the BILLUSDT trading pair recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $1.69 billion as of May 15.

According to the latest CoinGecko data, Bybit accounts for 77.24% of all centralized exchange trading, solidifying Bybit's position as the leading exchange for traders of emerging opportunities.

Billions is the global human and AI network, built on mobile-first verification to scale the internet of value. The network says it uniquely verify the identity and uniqueness of humans and AI agents, empowering users with personalized experiences and rewards.

BILL has demonstrated exceptional momentum with over $2.19B in 24-hour global trading volume, while Bybit dominates market share of centralized exchange activity. The token's strong performance reflects robust community engagement and market demand.

Traders can also win rewards in a bonus track: Bybit Token Splash is currently offering a total of 29,000,000 BILL for both Bybit Spot and Bybit Alpha users, with 20,000,000 BILL in rewards for Spot and 9,000,000 BILL for Alpha.

Maintaining a fast listing strategy, Bybit's deep liquidity and tight spreads enable users to experience a seamless and efficient trading journey for this high-momentum assets. With exclusive airdrop events and bonus programs, Bybit traders stand to enjoy both first-mover advantages and extra rewards.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information and participation details of the limited-time Token Splash, users may visit: Bybit Token Splash

Bybit / CryptoArk / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981146/image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932256/Bybit_TNFP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-rides-bill-trading-momentum-with-77-cex-market-share-302773593.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.