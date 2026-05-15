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WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
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ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
15.05.2026 15:23 Uhr
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ZCCM-IH - FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON ONGOING NEGOTIATION- SENS- 11.05.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
  4. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: May 15, 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

FUTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the Cautionary Announcement dated 13 March 2026, shareholders of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") are advised that there is an ongoing negotiation relating to the Company, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 15 May 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 13 March 2026

------------------------
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------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98294-zccm-ih-further-cautionary-announcement-on-ongoing-negotiation-sens-14.05.2025-2.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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