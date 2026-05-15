ZCCM-IH - FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON ONGOING NEGOTIATION- SENS- 11.05.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the "Notice" or "Announcement")
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
- the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
- ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
- Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: May 15, 2026
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]
FUTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Further to the Cautionary Announcement dated 13 March 2026, shareholders of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") are advised that there is an ongoing negotiation relating to the Company, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.
Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 15 May 2026
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|T | +260-211-232456
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
W | www.sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 13 March 2026
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWxvY5hpZW6UyXBtl5WbaZJll2hqxWKUZ2LLmJRvZZ+cnXCSym+Sl52VZnJpl25q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98294-zccm-ih-further-cautionary-announcement-on-ongoing-negotiation-sens-14.05.2025-2.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free